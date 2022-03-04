Over 230 businesses benefit from Omicron Hospitality Payment

OVER £2.9 million has been paid out to hospitality businesses impacted by closures due to Omicron across the Derry City and Strabane Council area.

Finance Minister, Conor Murphy is now encouraging businesses in the area, which have not yet taken up the opportunity to apply for the Omicron Hospitality Payment, to do so before the scheme closes at 23:59 this Friday.

To date, the Department of Finance’s Omicron Hospitality Payment has issued to 234 businesses in the Derry City and Strabane Council area.

Under the scheme, hotels, restaurants, cafés, coffee shops, bistros, snack bars, nightclubs, pubs, and social clubs are eligible for a one-off grant payment of either £10,000, £15,000 or £20,000 based on their rateable value.

Sport clubs with a licensed bar or restaurant and soft play venues, trampoline parks and inflatable parks with a café on their premises are also eligible for a one-off £10,000 payment.

Minister Murphy reminded businesses to apply, saying: “In recent weeks I have visited a range of different businesses which have benefitted from the Omicron Hospitality Payment.

"From speaking with business owners, it is clear the scheme has been invaluable in helping them as they work to recover from the impact Omicron had on their Christmas trade.

“My department has delivered in excess of £34.2 million of support to over 2,700 businesses.

"We believe around 450 businesses, which might be eligible for the funding, haven’t applied yet. I’m keen to ensure that no eligible business misses out on this grant and would appeal to them – don’t delay, apply today.”

New hospitality start-up businesses or those that had not previously applied to the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme can also apply.

Further information on the Omicron Hospitality Payment is available on the nibusinessinfo website at:

www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/

content/coronavirus-omicron

-hospitality-payment.