Project to tackle rural isolation in Sperrin communities

COMMUNITY groups across the Sperrins are celebrating after being awarded over £450,000 in National Lottery funding to deliver a health and wellbeing project in rural areas.

The Collective Approach to Rural Exclusion (CARE) project has been allocated £450,172 in funding, with the project set to be delivered in the Park, Donemana, Artigarvan and Plumbridge areas.

The four year funding will enable the project partners to work jointly to deliver a health and wellbeing project for the over 55 plus age group.

People will be encouraged to participate in a wide range of opportunities to help them to stay active and connect with their community.

The whole community will benefit from the activities and services which aims to reduce social isolation and loneliness.

Caroline Lynch, lead co-ordinator of the CARE Project, said: “Thanks to The National Lottery Community Fund people living in the rural Sperrin DEA will have access to a fantastic range of health and wellbeing activities and services.

"This is a great opportunity for people living in rural areas to become involved in their communities helping to develop the project, volunteer their skills and ensure that the project is addressing their needs."

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland director of The National Lottery Community Fund, added: “We’re delighted to support this project which is providing activities to improve the health and wellbeing of older people in this rural area and bringing them together to reduce isolation and loneliness.

“National Lottery players raise more than £30 million every week across the UK for good causes like this, and they can be proud to know that it is making such a difference to people in Northern Ireland.”