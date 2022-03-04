Questions why £4.2 million Dundrum sewage upgrade can't supply demand

A CALL has been made for urgent clarity to be provided as to why a £4.2 million investment in wastewater treatment capacity at Dundrum was not enough to meet demand.

Slieve Croob Ulster Unionist Councillor Alan Lewis has called for Northern Ireland Water to explain why the recent investment had not sufficiently improved the wastewater treatment capacity of the village's sewage station.

Cllr Lewis said: “In November 2019 Northern Ireland Water advised that works in Dundrum represented an investment of approximately £4.2 million to upgrade the sewerage network, to improve coastal water quality and increase capacity to meet future development needs.

“It is therefore surprising that as of January 2022, I am seeing planning applications being recommended for refusal because sufficient waste water treatment capacity is not available.”

In response to statutory planning consultations, NI Water are saying that they “have no plans within the current investment cycle to upgrade wastewater drainage area and is recommending connections to the system are curtailed”

The recommendation goes on to say: “The public system cannot presently serve development proposals without significant risk of environmental harm. NI Water has no plans within its current investment cycle to upgrade the wastewater system in this drainage area.

“This is deeply disappointing, following on from a significant spend of approximately £4.2 million and almost a year of disruption which impacted residents and the businesses community we are being told that the system is still not able to adequately accommodate new connections.

"I have been urging NI Water to push ahead with improvements in Dundrum to ensure the sewerage infrastructure can cope with new development and population growth, like others I had assumed that recent investment and works had resolved if not improved capacity issues.”

Cllr Lewis said there needs to be work carried out by NI Water to ascertain what exactly the problem is.

He said: "I am calling on Northern Ireland Water to urgently engage with elected representatives, articulate remaining difficulties and carry out proactive investigative work which identifies the remaining issues.

"I am requesting they carry out a risk assessment, we cannot see single dwelling, pre-existing property improvements curtailed or negatively impacted by this one glove fits all approach.

"Recently I have been supporting a change of use application which has also fell foul of restrictions, given that there was no additional impact on the network I see no reason why this couldn’t have been resolved.

“I am asking Northern Ireland Water to take their head out of the sand and engage, I have waited over a month for an update, this isn’t acceptable.

"There is a need for more houses, as anticipated the upcoming census results will indicate that Dundrum is an expanding village, Future development must not be impacted by lack of forward planning."