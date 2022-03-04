'We won't let thoughts of his killer dominate our lives'

ANGELA Martin admits she was initially dismayed by the sentence handed down to her son's killer last week.

And that is hardly surprising in the circumstances.

Her only son - 'a big mammy's boy' in her words - was a blameless victim of a senseless crime labelled by the judge as 'unprovoked and despicable'.

In anyone's estimation she has the right to feel that his murderer was deserving of a harsher sentence.

But the Ballykeel woman says she found the strength to deal with the court's decision thanks to support from her close family.

Speaking to the Guardian last week, Angela said she was determined that her son would never be forgotten but she is equally determined that thoughts of his killer will not dominate her life.

"A lot of people have said to me that they thought the sentence was not enough and I can understand that point of view but for me and my family the most important thing to come out of this trial was the guilty plea.

"Jason's killer could have eased the trauma and torment for a great many people if he had owned up to what he did from the start.

“He chose to follow a different route which he only deviated from at the very last minute.

"He did finally plead guilty to murder and has received the sentence which can be handed down under the law of the land.

“We, as a family, will not get bogged down in disputing years or months. That will not bring my only son back and would only cause further distress.

“We will be remembering the many wonderful things about Jason's life every day. We won't let thoughts of his killer affect our family any more. "

Showing off a treasured picture of herself and Jason which she keeps as the screen on her mobile phone, Angela breaks into a smile: "That's the big mammy's boy.

“The judge said that he didn't have a bad bone in his body and he was exactly right. Jason was so loved around this area.

“He had so many friends and I'm grateful for all the love and support they have shown me and the family right through this whole thing.

"When the judge noted how no one had a bad word to say about Jason I have to admit that it touched my heart.

"His summing up brought a great deal of comfort to me.

“It was obvious he had taken in all the evidence about Jason's character and I was proud to hear him being described in such a manner.

"I can't thank all the investigating officers enough.

“They were on top of this crime from the very start and we were kept informed of their progress at every stage.

“I would particularly thank Marie, the Police Liaison Officer for her tireless support, her efforts on behalf of our family will never be forgotten.

"The prosecution team also deserve our thanks because they presented their case with the utmost professionalism throughout."

Angela also extended her deepest thanks to the local community and to the close knit people of Ballykeel II in particular.

She says it was their prayers and good wishes which helped her through the darkest times over the past two years.

"The warmth and kindness I have experienced has been incredible. Jason would have been proud to see that the 'Keelers' united behind us and gave us 100% support.

"He loved living in Ballykeel and his massive funeral showed just what a high regard the people of Ballykeel had for him. He will never be forgotten," she said.