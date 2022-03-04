Dungannon Swifts sign former Rangers defender

Dungannon Swifts have announced the signing of former Rangers defender, Bilel Mohsni.

The 34-year-old's nomadic career has touched down in the Irish Premiership after agreeing a deal with Dean Shiels' side.

Mohsni spent two years at Ibrox from 2013-15 and has also had spells with clubs including Ipswich Town, Southend, Angers, Paris FC and most recently Al-Rawdhah in Saudi Arabia.

