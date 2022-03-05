Moderator visits Katesbridge as he begins Iveagh Presbytery tour

PRESBYTERIAN Moderator the Rt Rev Dr David Bruce began his week-long tour of the Presbytery of Iveagh at the weekend.

He conducted Sunday morning worship in Katesbridge Presbyterian Church and a united service in the evening in Newmills Presbyterian Church.

A second united service will take place this Sunday from Third Rathfriland Presbyterian Church, for people from congregations in the eastern part of the presbytery to come and worship together.

That morning he will make a poignant return to preach in Scarva Street Presbyterian Church in Banbridge, It was there, over half a century ago, that he was baptised.

This Tuesday evening, as members of Presbytery gather for their March meeting in Drumlee Presbyterian, Dr Bruce will attend and conduct the opening worship.

“Presbytery tours are a wonderful opportunity for a Moderator to get ‘out and about’ and get to know the church, seeing first-hand the work that congregations are doing in the community on the ground. Zoë and I are very much looking forward to next week’s forthcoming tour,” Dr Bruce said.

“They are very much pastoral visits and after such difficult times I very much want to encourage the local Church, and especially our ministers, who have been on the frontline, acknowledging the work that they and their congregations have done, and are doing, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Throughout the week, there will be a strong focus on education, along with farming, with the Moderator visiting Rathfriland High School on Tuesday, where he will take the assembly, followed by a visit to Drumadonnell Primary School that afternoon. On Friday he will drop in to Banbridge Academy, taking part in a Q&A session with senior RE and politics students.

On Wednesday, Dr Bruce will have lunch with PCI’s new Rural Chaplain, Kilkeel man and former Dromara minister Rev Kenny Hanna and leading figures in the local farming and agri-sectors, including the President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, Victor Chestnutt, to hear of the concerns they are facing.

The Moderator will then make pastoral visits to farms in the Tandragee area. He will also meet with local business owners in Banbridge.