Omagh bakery highly commended at Belfast awards ceremony

by Lauren Sharkey

AN Omagh bakery has walked away from the Northern Ireland Takeaway Awards with the title of Highly Commended Best Dessert Takeaway in NI.

Piece of Cake, located in the Prospect Court area of the town received the title at an awards ceremony in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast.

Hannah Stevenson, aged 27, owner of the flourishing Piece of Cake alongside husband, Adam spoke of their amazement following being highly commended for their work.

"We’re so lucky to have such an amazing team of staff and family behind us who support us every step of the way."

Hannah started baking cakes from home on the side of full time jobs in April 2018.

Her customer base quickly grew and she quit her office job in January 2020 before the pandemic hit.

Throughout the lockdown she continued to keep busy until she outgrew my home kitchen and signed a lease for a unit in the Enterprise Centre in July 2020.

"We opened to the public two days a week and had queues stretching round the building every week.

"My husband quit his job in insurance in September 2020 to help me which soon led to us opening the shop in the town centre in February 2021.

"We now bake from the unit in the enterprise and trade from the shop in the town," she added.