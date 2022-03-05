Tributes paid following passing of 'warm and engaging' former councillor

TRIBUTES have been paid following the passing of a former Ulster Unionist councillor from Omagh.

Reuben Alexander McKelvey passed away peacefully in hospital on February 24. Lte of 'Willowdale', Donaghanie Road, he was dearly loved husband of the late Eileen, loving father of Evelyne, dear father-in-law of Edwin, much loved grandad of Lauren (Mark) and Aaron (Jena) and loved great-granda of Isla.

He was laid to rest at Edenderry Parish Church on Sunday.

Mr McKevley was well known as a former councillor in Omagh for eight years. He was also a devoted member of Edenderry Church of Ireland, a strong supporter of the Tyrone Protestant Orphan’s Society, and the local Orange Lodge and Royal Black Preceptory. He was also a member of the Masonic Order and held office as a Past Master, Past King and Past Chief.

Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Errol Thompson described Mr McKelvey as a "great character" and a "warm and engaging" man.

"It was with a deep sense of sadness that I learned of the passing of former Omagh District Councillor, Reuben McKelvey on Thursday last," he said.

"Reuben was a great character, a warm and engaging man and a wonderful husband and father to his late wife Eileen and daughter Evelyne.

"Reuben served the people of the Omagh district for 8 years as an elected representative and while nominally an Ulster Unionist Councillor, he enjoyed the respect and affection of people from right across the community and the political spectrum and was renowned for his commitment to all his constituents.

"He was first elected to serve the people of the Omagh Town District Electoral Area in the Local Government Elections in 1997, retaining his seat in the 2001 elections. Reuben sat on many internal committees and represented the Council on numerous external bodies, protecting and promoting the interests of the people of the district.

"I never had the honour of serving in the Council with Reuben, but Councillor’s Deehan, Rainey, Wilson, McElduff and Clarke all did and I am sure that they all have their own fond memories of working with Reuben in the Chamber.

"I did however know Reuben very well in a personal capacity from his work in the community and as a lifelong Trade Unionist through his job in the Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital. He was also heavily involved in the Tyrone Protestant Orphan’s Society and gave much of his time and energy to the charity.

"He will be greatly missed by all those who had the great privilege of knowing him, but most of all by his loving daughter, Evelyne, son-in-law, Edwin, grandchildren Lauren and Aaron and great granddaughter Isla.

"On behalf of the Members and Staff of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, and on my own behalf, I offer my sincere sympathy to Evelyne and the wider family circle on their sad loss.

Gentleman

Allan Rainey, a local UUP councillor, described Mr McKelvey as "one of natures gentlemen".

"It is with great sadness I pay tribute to my late friend and colleague, Ruben McKelvey," the councillor said. "Rosemary Barton MLA got it spot on when she referred to Ruben as being an affable, full of life character, one of natures gentlemen and I can truly testify to that.

"I have known Ruben for the past 50+ years, long before becoming a councillor and someone I was proud to call a 'friend'.

"I knew Ruben’s health was failing over the past few months and was privileged to pay him a visit very recently accompanied by the person who has his ‘Best Man,’ and work mate for over thirty-seven years in the Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital, and boy did he make us welcome even in his declining health.

"The crack was mighty, reminiscing about his work and caring for the patients in the Tyrone & Fermanagh Hospital. No intermittencies divulged but making hay in the warm summer days on the hospital farm, was a speciality, a state-of-the-art procedure. Men turning the hay with pitch forks, carrying in hay again with pitchforks, men building rucks and men raking and tidying up behind, real therapy, a doctor’s prescription for everyone.

"Bringing our visit to a conclusion and before saying our Good-byes he called on Evelyne to bring three glasses and a refreshment to Drink to all the happy memories we had had together over what he called 'a privilege of knowing each other and the happiness that had been brought about a true Specimen of Humanity'.

Councillor Rainey continued: "The success of Omagh District Council was something that Ruben was proud of. He spoke in glowing terms of all the councillors he was privileged to serve with, the Chief Executive Officers, Officers, and staff. Their ability to explore the many proposals of the meeting and bring recommendations that we would all feel proud to be associated with, especially the aftermath of the Bomb that shook Omagh, the Council to its very foundations.

"Ruben was a devout stalwart and member of the Ulster Unionist Party and a resolute councillor for the people of Omagh Town and a great supporter of West Tyrone Constituency Association. He will be sadly missed at all levels of Unionism because he had the people of Omagh and further afield at heart. We are the poorer for his passing. You could always depend on him. What he said is what you got. I together with so many others were privileged to have that calibre of humanity in my armoury.

"Ruben was immensely proud that he had become a great-grandad and on behalf of the Association I would like to pass on my condolences to his daughter Evelyne, her husband Edwin, and the wider family circle, trusting God will given them strength to look towards the dawn of a glorious eternity."