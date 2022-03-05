Welcome for footpath clearing work in Kilkeel

RECENT clearing of the footpath along the Newry Road in Kilkeel has been welcomed.

The work has been carried out by the Department for Infrastructure after concern was expressed over the safety of the path at is had become overgrown.

Mournes Sinn Fein councillor Michael Rice said the path had become "incredibly dangerous".

Speaking to The Outlook, Cllr Rice said: “The footpaths along the Newry Road were an issue that required immediate action.

“It came to my attention after local families informed me of how narrow the footpath had become. The grass bank had grown over the path and onto the road.

“The stretch between Glenloughan Road and Ballymaderphy Road became incredibly dangerous for commuters, as pedestrians had been forced onto the road.”

Cllr Rice expressed his gratitude to the Department for carrying out the work in a prompt manner.

“I would like to thank the Department for their speedy response in clearing the footpath. Too often issues like these contribute to serious accidents, so I appreciate them making this a priority.

“Thankfully this is a positive development for the people of Killowen and Lisnacree.

“Improving the facilities for rural communities throughout the Mournes requires a body of work that needs to be a priority. My party and I will continue to liaise with officials on similar issues to achieve this.”