Villagers and more announced for Stendhal Festival

ORGANISERS of Stendhal Festival have announced that the much heralded, multi-award winning, Villagers is set to join the legendary Sister Sledge as one of the headline acts at this year’s event at Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady.

Villagers (Conor J O'Brien) is a critically acclaimed singer songwriter widely known for his production, arrangements and beautiful thought-provoking lyrics and will take to the stage at the multi-award-winning festival on Friday, July 1.

Conor O’Brien also has a string of accolades under his belt including two Ivor Novello Awards, two Mercury Music Prize nominations and is a previous winner of Ireland’s Choice Music Prize. Additionally, Villagers’ music has featured in the BBC/Hulu series Normal People and their Spotify session of “Nothing Arrived” has hit over 165 million streams.

Villagers’ fifth and most recent studio album, entitled ‘Fever Dreams’ (winner of the Hotpress Album of the year 2021 and currently nominated for the choice music prize), was incredibly well received and added an additional layer of shine on his rapidly rising star.

Stendhal Festival Director Ross Parkhill said: “We have been trying to get Villagers up to the farm for a few years now so it’s great that we can finally confirm that it is happening this summer.

“Having been to a few Villagers gigs over the years I can personally vouch for the quality of the live show that will be on offer and I can’t wait to see how it translates to our unique festival setting, it should be something very special indeed.”

On top of this a further twenty - two acts have been added to an already stellar line-up that already includes; Sister Sledge, Hayseed Dixie, Simon & Oscar of Ocean Colour Scene and Lisa McHugh.

New acts announced include; fast rising Scottish folk/punk act Peat & Diesel, N.I Music Prize winner Ciaran Lavery, Europe’s best Fleetwood Mac tribute act, Mack Fleetwood, critically acclaimed County Clare Singer-songwriter Susan O’Neill and the wee man from Strabane, Hugo Duncan.

There is also another quality collection of home-grown Northern Irish talent including; The Florentinas, Cherym, Dark Tropics, Arborist, James Bradley, Winnie Ama, Red Eye Pariah, Cooke, Róise, Parker, Rowan, Waking Android, Steve Loc, Entheo Generals and Jack Bashful.

Stendhal always keeps a keen eye on music south of the border and has also added another new raft of top-class Republic of Ireland acts, including; Fya Fox, Bog Bodies, The Inishowen Gospel Choir, George Houston and Groove Line.

Ross said: “We are really excited by the additions to the line-up, there are some really top-drawer new acts in there, most of which are making their first appearance at Stendhal this year.

“We have one more music announcement to come as we look to round out this already excellent bill with more genres, more surprises and above all, more excellent musicians and performers.”

For tickets and more information visit www.stendhalfestival.com