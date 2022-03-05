Woolstore a new lease of life for Caledon

Guests at the official opening of the new Caledon Woolstore.

AS reported in last week’s Courier, one of Caledon's oldest buildings which has lain derelict and neglected for decades, has been given a new lease of life with the official opening of the £650,000 Caledon Woolstore Project.

Caledon Regeneration Partnership Ltd held their official opening of the Caledon Woolstore building on Friday 18th February.

