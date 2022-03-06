Care provider opens third elderly Day Care Centre in Newry

BARDAN Cottage, which operates elderly day care centres across Northern Ireland, has opened a new centre in Bessbrook in Newry, creating eight new jobs. The investment was supported by a £100,000 loan from Danske Bank.

The new elderly day care centre was formerly a convalescent home for retired nuns and priests. The building has now been transformed into a fully equipped activity centre for the elderly with the aim of encouraging independence and wellbeing.

Bardan Cottage provides accessible activities consistent with each individual’s assessed needs in a stimulating setting. The new centre has been fitted out with vintage furnishing to help its guests connect with their past, including a 1950s style sweetshop and hair salon.

The company already operates facilities to care for the older population in Newcastle and Dunmurry.

Liam Lavery, Managing Director of Bardan Cottage said: “Bardan’s aim has always been to promote independence and reablement in order to allow older members of our communities to live longer in their own homes. We hope the centre will be a place for the local community to create meaningful relationships under a model of person-centred care. Danske has supported the company through-out its journey and we’re grateful for its continued support as we open our doors in Bessbrook.”

Liam Lavery and Peter Graham opened Bardan Cottage senior centre in Newcastle County Down in March 2011, followed by the Kingsway day centre, Dunmurry, in June 2015, both with the support of Danske Bank.

Conor McGivern, Business Manager at Danske Bank said: “Liam and Peter have identified the need for a safe, supportive and stimulating environment for our older generations to receive quality care. They have established a facility that can offer a cost-effective alternative to full-time residential or nursing care and reduce the strain placed upon families. We’re so pleased to be able to continue to support Bardan Cottage as it opens its third centre and wish them continued success in the future.”