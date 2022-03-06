Cash boost given to the Crossfire Trust

COUNTY Armagh based charity the Crossfire Trust has received a cash boost thanks to a local drinks firm.

Boost Drinks, the owner of Northern Ireland’s largest selling soft drink brand within the local independent convenience channel, has awarded nine local community groups with a share of £10k.

Of the groups who benefited, Crossfire Trust (Armagh), Newry City Afc Special Olympics Club (Newry) and Foodstock (Belfast) were the three main grant winners of the ‘Choose Now, Change Lives’ fund.

The ‘Choose Now, Change Lives’ funding initiative was developed by Boost Drinks in 2021, offering grants to groups that would benefit their local communities and help drive positive change within their livelihoods, something Boost champions by working with local independent retailers in the heart of the community.

Groundwork NI, a specialist charity group working with local communities to transform the lives of the disadvantaged, supported Boost throughout the initiative by administering grants to successful applicants.

Crossfire Trust, the third-round main grant winner, has been running for over 40 years and is a registered charity caring for the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of people, primarily in south Armagh and whose aim is to build a peaceful and harmonised society, providing support to those in need within the local community. With the help of the Choose Now Change Lives grant, the charity will create a multi-purpose accessible garden with raised wooden beds and a home for hens.

Newry City Afc Special Olympics Club, the second-round main grant winner, provides sporting activities to people with learning difficulties in Newry and Mourne.

With the funding they received, Newry City Afc Special Olympics Club will purchase paddle boards and dry suits to introduce stand up paddleboarding to their range of activities for young adults with learning difficulties.

Foodstock, the first-round main grant winner, will use the grant to assist in funding its distribution and transport of supplies throughout communities in west Belfast.

“We at Boost Drinks are in awe of the incredible work done by the Crossfire Trust, Newry City Afc Special Olympics Club, Foodstock... we’re extremely honoured to support these groups in their ongoing community service that changes lives for the better on a daily basis.” explained Adrian Hipkiss, Marketing and International Business Director at Boost.

“We are delighted to award a cash boost to these wonderfully worthy groups in their journeys as the life and soul of the areas we all live in. As firm believers in supporting activity at a local level, we are very much looking forward to seeing the meaningful changes the Choose Now Change Lives fund will help make in these communities.”