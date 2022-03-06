English Orangemen will have pride of place at Broughshane

Members of an English Orange Lodge will be visiting Broughshane in March for a very special occasion.

Pride of Preston LOL No 282, alongside the Deputy Grand Master of England, will join with Broughshane LOL 503 on Saturday 12th March for a special banner dedication meeting, parade and dinner.

The meeting and dinner numbers have been restricted to keep a control on numbers, but the parade is open to all Orangemen and women.

The parade will be led by The Pride of the Valley Teenies Fb and will leave Broughshane Orange Hall at 4pm.

The route will be Main Street, Broughshane Road, Beechvale, Broughshane Road, Main Street, Carnlough Road, Tullymore Road, Carnlough Road, Main Street.

Before the pandemic started, The Preston lodge sent an old banner to Mr Roy Naylor (Ballylig Road) to be refurbished after it was discovered in an old barn somewhere in England.

They have dated the banner to around 1905.

They were due to come in July 2020 to collect their banner and spend the Twelfth celebrations locally, but the pandemic put it on hold until now.