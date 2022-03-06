Mourne Young Farmers hold AGM

ON Tuesday, 8 February Mourne Young Farmers held their AGM.

They would like to thank Harry Crosby for chairing the meeting and express their gratitude for his participation, as well as offering their congratulations to everyone who was elected.

Emma Campbell was elected president, Darren Corbett elected leader and council rep, Rebecca Connor was elected secretary, treasurer and UFU rep, Laura Bartley was elected PRO. Darragh Stevenson and Aodhan Doran were also elected onto the committee.

The club has continued to take part in competitions and events despite the Covid restrictions throughout the year.

The club is the youngest club in Ulster and is keen to welcome new members and are excited for the year ahead, with plans in place for events for the lovers of agriculture and the rural area.

Mourne Young Farmers are easily contactable via Facebook for anyone interested in getting to know what the club is all about and would love to encourage new members to join the fun!