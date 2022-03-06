Televised documentary telling story of Jemma's brave battle with terminal cancer to air next month

A DOCUMENTARY that tells the story of Omagh woman Jemma McGowan's brave battle with terminal cancer is set to be screened on TV next month.

Jemma was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer last year, with doctors giving her just a year to live.

Having raised over £150,000 through her Go Fund Me page, the mother-of-three travelled to Mexico in June 2021 for alternative therapy treatment after exhausting her medical options in the UK.

Her story will now be featured on the latest series of 'Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over' with Stacey Dooley, who she welcomed into her home for four days.

The series is set to air on the W TV channel in April.

"The producer had been following me on Instagram and had been trying to get me on board for a wee while, so I just decided to go for it," explained Jemma.

"I'm hoping someone out there will see my story and be able to help me. Who knows. This is why I decided to do it.

"It will show the reality of living with stage four cancer and what goes on in this family situation."

Jemma admits filming the documentary was an "emotional rollercoaster".

"We laughed a lot, but we cried a lot. The interviews with my friends and family were very emotional.

"But we enjoyed every second of it. We have made a very good friend out of it all. In fact, we have made several.

"We were sneaking around Omagh, visiting Bob and Berts, The Kitchen, Glam... we were all around the town, filming the places I would visit on a weekly basis. She stayed over for four days."

During the course of Stacey's trip, Jemma attended a huge fundraising lunch at the Gasworks in Dungannon.

"We raised £25,000 and split it three different ways: Claire's Wish Foundation, the Cancer Fund for Children and myself. It was a really amazing event and the support we received was really overwhelming."

Jemma is currently on her way home from Mexico where she had a follow-up with doctors after undergoing alternative treatment in an attempt to prolong her life.

"It was all very positive and I feel like I'm on the right path," said Jemma.

"Things are not as bad as they seem.

"Going to Mexico is one of the best decisions I have made throughout this journey.

"I was given a year to live on May 9 last year and put it this way, I'm not going anywhere by May.

"I'm trying to be as positive as I can. Obviously I have my low days, but generally I'm a pretty positive person. Everyone has their down days, but I'm trying my best to be grateful for what I have every single day."