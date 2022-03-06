Walk 'a mile in their shoes' at Castle Gardens

THE Cancer Fund for Children’s Youth Advisory group have been working hard on an exciting campaign and they would like to invite local people to walk a mile in their shoe in Antrim this month.

When they met for the first time in July last year, the group worked in teams to create a campaign around the theme of a 'Mile In My Shoes’.

They have now created their ‘Mile In My Shoes’ campaign to raise awareness of how cancer impacts children and young people differently.

They are asking local people to get involved by joining them in Antrim Castle Gardens on Saturday March 19 to complete a one-mile walk in uncomfortable shoes.

If you can’t join on the day you can hold your own challenge or make a donation.

The group, which started out as a simple idea has now become a very important campaign for Cancer Fund for Children.

The group would also like to thank kind sponsors LM Paints and Graphics for supporting the campaign.

The Mile In My Shoes campaign focuses on young people effected by cancer and their individual experiences.

The idea is that all of the experiences have been uncomfortable and hard, so for the event the group encourages wearing uncomfortable shoes.

Supporters can join them on March 19 at 10am.

You can also take on your own your own Mile In My Shoes challenge, in a local park, in your garden, alone or with a group - why not walk one mile every hour for a day, or a mile every lunchtime for the week?

Or if you cannot take part, you can support the event with a donation.

To sign up, receive a free fundraising pack or make a donation, log on to www.cancerfundforchildren.com/

event/mile-in-my-shoes/