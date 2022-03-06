Carrickmore's Patrician Hall celebrating its 60th Anniversary

FLASHBACK: Irish poet and playwright Seamus Heaney on stage at Patrician Hall.

THIS year marks the 60th anniversary of Carrickmore's Patrician Hall, and as it emerges from a tough two years under the shadow of the pandemic, plans for celebrating six decades are well advanced.

The state-of-the-art Patrician Hall was officially opened for a variety concert on February 25, 1962.

