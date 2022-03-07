Newry Chamber go hybrid for International Women's Day Celebration Lunch

NEWRY Chamber have announced the return of their International Women’s Day Celebration Lunch. This year’s event will be a hybrid format, with the live event taking place on Friday 11th March 2022 at Killeavy Castle Estate.

This year’s theme is #BreakTheBias and guests will hear from a range of inspirational women who are leaders in their respective fields. Keynote addresses will be delivered by Moyagh Murdock, CEO of Insurance Ireland and Annette Kelly, AKA Little Penny Thoughts.

The panel discussion will include Gemma Murphy, Partner & Manager, Jack Murphy Jewellers, Edwina Flynn, CEO, Wood Innovations and Maurece Hutchinson, Managing Director, JMK Solicitors. The MC is Deborah Loughran, Managing Director of King Communication.

Due to restricted numbers, the live event has already sold out but schools, businesses and friends can take part virtually. DELI-LITES Ireland are the online partner and will be providing Artisan traybakes for anyone who want to come together to celebrate. All profits from these sales will go to the event Charity partners, Southern Area Hospice & Life & Time.

The lunch is kindly sponsored by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and Jack Murphy Jewellers, Newry.

Julie Gibbons, President of Newry Chamber said:

“One of the goals of the Chamber is to promote diversity in the workplace and to help inspire businesspeople to achieve their ambitions. We were delighted to have such a fantastic range of speakers who are all breaking the bias and will share their stories

Our two keynote speakers will provide the live and virtual audiences with inspiration from two very different perspectives. Moyagh Murdock is the Chief Executive Officer of Insurance Ireland having taken up the role at the start of the pandemic in April 2020. Originally from Newry, Co. Down, Moyagh had a high profile role as CEO of the Irish Road Safety Authority. During her career she also worked at Bus Eireann, Bombardier, Aer Lingus and Caterpillar. Originally from Newry, Co. Down,

Annette Kelly is the co founder of Little Penny Thoughts and creator of Wellness From Within. A passionate mental health advocate, Annette believes in the importance of looking after our thoughts and mindset to boost our overall health and wellbeing. As a personal development coach she strives to uplift, inspire and empower the individuals and groups she has the pleasure of working with.

I would encourage your business, school or group of friends to sign up to the virtual event as discuss how you can individual and collectively, continue to break the bias.

Cllr Oonagh McGuinness, Vice Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council commented:

“We commend the Newry Chamber for hosting this event. We have many women across the district that are breaking the bias, who are having extraordinary careers and they are role models in our society. It is important we take time out to hear and learn from these inspirational women. I am really looking forward to the event.”

Gemma Murphy, Partner & Manager at Jack Murphy Jewellers, Newry said:

“We are exceptionally proud to be associated with International Women’s Day. We look forward to welcoming guests at the fabulous surroundings of Killeavy Castle Estate. We will be adding a few extra touches and it will be fantastic occasion and celebration.

Jackie Reid, Chief Strategy Officer of DELI LITES Ireland said:

“DELI LITES Ireland is delighted to be associated with this signature event. We believe strongly in diversity and inclusion and, as co-founder of DELI LITES, it brings me great pleasure to see those from all backgrounds – including women - progressing through our ranks and carving out their own successful professional careers.”.

To get your workplace, school or group of friends involved in the virtual event, which runs from 1.45pm – 3.00pm, please complete the order form at newrychamber.com. The exclusive DELI-LITES Artisan Traybakes come in platters of 30 pieces, serve 10 people and cost £30.

All profits from sales goes to Southern Area Hospice & Life and Time. The deadline to order is Tuesday 8th March at 12 noon and platters can be collected from the Chamber offices at Granite Exchange, 5 Kildare Street, Newry on Thursday 10th March.