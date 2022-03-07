Slemish celebrations are back for St Patrick's Day

Slemish Mountain and the award-winning village of Broughshane will welcome thousands of visitors this St Patrick’s Day as the popular celebrations return to the area for the first time since 2019.

The traditional St Patrick’s Day climb of Slemish will return on Thursday 17 March with a series of activities planned to make it a rewarding experience for all.

Broughshane & District Community Association will provide the hub of the event in the village, with outdoor entertainment, including performances from the lively band, Ragaire, and the twenty-strong, Portglenone Comhaltas Group, traditional music and dance, street theatre, with crafts and face painting for the very young. It will be the first time since 2019 that the traditional St Patrick’s Day celebrations will take place at Slemish following the outbreak of Covid-19, with virtual events staged over the past two years.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “St Patrick’s Day at Slemish and Broughshane is one of the most popular and best attended public events within the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area with thousands attending it each year.

“An exciting programme of history and culture has been put together for this event and I look forward to welcoming visitors to the area.”

Chairman of Broughshane & District Community Association, Lexie Scott said: “We are absolutely delighted to be joining in the annual celebrations for Saint Patrick's Day. We look forward giving the many visitors, who will come to climb Slemish, a very warm welcome to the village and the many retail opportunities it can offer.”

The award-winning Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market will attend for the first time, with over 20 stalls, offering visitors the unique market experience showcasing a wide range of artisan produce and high quality hand crafted goods. The one and a half kilometre walk at Slemish takes approximately one hour up and down and it is strongly advised that suitable clothing and strong footwear is worn. Sections of the short climb can be steep and slippery and might not be suitable for all. Don’t forget to pick up your climber’s certificate and medal back down in the village, though supplies are limited. There will be no parking at Slemish, Carnstroan Road or Carnstroan Lane, so a free park and ride service will operate from the former Michelin plant, Broughshane, just off the M2.

The shuttle bus to Slemish Mountain will run continually from 9am – 3:30pm stopping in Broughshane village, so nobody will miss out on the free entertainment and shopping offers.

This event has been supported by The Executive Office through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme.

For further information and download a guide for the day visit www.midandeastantrim.

gov.uk/stpatricksday