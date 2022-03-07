Ukraine Shoebox Appeal

A LOCAL mother has started a 'Shoebox Appeal' to help aid Ukranian refugees fleeing the war.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the harrowing images played across the media and television, Victoria Scott decided she wanted to do something to help.

Victoria runs a child minding business and the initiative came about after her children asked how they could contribute.

Victoria told the Ballymena Guardian: “My children really inspired me and I thought of using a Shoebox Appeal.

“I used to do this years ago for the troops and I thought it would be a good way for the children to leave small gifts and personalised pictures and messages for those in receipt of the boxes.

“There are hundreds of shoeboxes and it is hoped that each will contain a self-addressed envelope, if any of the Ukranians, through time, wish to reply.

“The generosity of people has been really overwhelming and I have a large agricultural shed which is filling up fast!”

Victoria is working alongside the Ballymena North Centre drop off point, which will accept smaller sized donations.

Larger donations can be dropped off at 54b Ballee Road West.

Victoria has also made contact with the Smiles Foundation and Colin Tinsley’s Help for Youth project.

A number of local businesses have helped with donations and transport and Victoria would like to thank all those who have donated or given up their time to help in any way.

She said: “A big thank you to Tarsin and K Mackin Transport and to all the local businesses and organisations who have donated.

"These are Ballyprint, Wyse Byse, McCool's Phoenix, Ballymena North Management and Staff, Ballee Pharmacy, Jollyes, Mace Ballykeel, Stevenson Packaging, Doherty and Gray, Carnaghts PS and Wellington Barber.

"I would also like to acknowledge all the help from the Carson Project and everyone that has helped box and pack.

"Most of all, a big thank you to the community of Ballymena and surrounding areas, even as far away as Bangor, Dungannon and Ballynahinch.

"Without all the generosity, this wouldn't be possible.

"Supplies that are most needed are ready to eat food, alcohol gel, underwear, sleeping bags, camping mats, blankets and medical supplies.

"We are keeping this appeal open for as long as we can as these countries are going to need ongoing help.

"We have drop off points at Ballee Road West for larger donations and Ballymena North for smaller donations."

You can follow Victoria's progress on her facebook page and you can contact her on 07714461829.