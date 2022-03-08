Crumlin family aims to raise more awareness on their 'vision journey'

A CRUMLIN family is raising money and awareness after two of their children were diagnosed with incurable eye conditions.

In August 2021 Alfie and Michelle Hannaway were told their youngest child, also called Alfie, now aged six, has ocular albinism - a genetic condition affecting his eyesight.

Their journey began in 2019 after it was discovered at a routine check up that Alfie had poor vision.

Then in November past, 2021,the couple were we told thar Alfie’s older sister Clíodhna probably also has the condition.

Alfie senior said that his son was four when he was diagnosed.

“We never thought for a second he had any vision issues,” he said.

“He didn’t trip over, knew all his colours and recognised numbers and letters.

“Yet he wasn’t that interested when it came to reading time, preferring to get up and act out the stories, but we thought ‘that’s just Alfie'.

“It was during a routine trip to the opticians that it was discovered he has poor vision,

“After a hospital referral and some tests, and a fair bit of waiting, we have learned Alfie has ocular albinism and was born with a rare genetic anomaly where his fovea did not developed since birth, the area in your eye where your sharp vision comes from.”

Alfie now wears glasses, loves reading, can see the pictures, and pick out words and numbers he knows.

Alfie’s older sister Clíodhna has nystagmus, which causes the eyes to shake slightly involuntarily and can cause light sensitivity, but experts say that she too is likely to have ocular albinism.

Dad Alfie said: “We had no idea there were different types and that it could affect your sight. She was recently top of her class, with a move from back to the front of the class making a big difference, and some of her work is now magnified to make it easier to see.”

The family has been supported by RNIB, Angel Eyes NI, Guide Dogs, the Education Authority and the team at Opticare Opticians and Audiologists and the NHS Ophthalmology team.

St Joseph’s Primary School has been a huge help, while Guide Dogs UK have provided the children with an iPad which has helped them to enjoy books, games, and has made homework easier and much more enjoyable.

With all three of the Hannaway children - including older sister Lily - enjoying football, camogie and hurling, Alfie and Clíodhna’s coaches have got involved, offering the use of brightly coloured bibs and balls.

The family’s team, Naomh Gall, held an annual charity Gaelic football game on Boxing Day and raised £415 for RNIB.

The family now wants to raise awareness amongst other sports clubs on how they can support young people with visual impairment to enjoy sport and not limit them because of their sight.

They want to educate how alternative ways or simple adaptations that could allow children with various levels of sight to play.

As well as this, they are be raising awareness among parents on the importance of getting children’s eyes checked at an early age - before school and before there are any apparent signs that a chld might be having vision problems.

The couple started a Facebook page, called Alfie and Clíodhna’s Vision Journey.

Michelle is now training to complete RNIB’s Double Dash 5K in May, where runners run in pairs with one blindfolded and the other acting as a guide.

Michelle said: “With two children diagnosed as sight impaired and a house full of glasses wearers, the RNIB has helped our family immensely.

“There have been so many activities for our family, accessible tools, educational workshops, outings and much more.

“The kids feel included and supported.

“We would be lost without the support from charities such as this.

“Every day, 250 people in the UK start losing their sight.

“Too many still face isolation and depression, unable to achieve their potential in a world that blocks their way.

“RNIB wont stop until every last psychological and physical barrier has gone for good.

“With your help, RNIB can be there when people need them most, support independent living, create an inclusive society and prevent avoidable sight loss.

“Every pound you donate is helping create a future where sight loss is no longer a barrier.

“Please donate generously and help us reach our target.”

She has already raised almost £500.

To support Michelle, log on to: https://justgiving.com/fundraising/

Michelle-Hannaway1