Have your say on Council's Performance Improvement Plan 2022/2023

MID and East Antrim Borough Council has launched a consultation on its Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) for the 2022/2023 period – its annual plan to support continuous improvement in the delivery of council services.

During the consultation period, which extends to 24 May 2022, residents, businesses and community groups across the Borough are invited to review the draft plan and have their say on Council’s proposed improvement objectives.

Covering six key areas, the proposed improvement objectives for 2022/2023 are:

Growing the economy and creating jobs.

Supporting the communities within the historic conservation area of Carrickfergus, contributing to the sustainability of the local economy.

Supporting MEA’s citizens’ health and wellbeing by providing quality, inclusive play and recreation facilities, and promoting safe and responsible outdoor recreation.

Improving infrastructure to encourage electric vehicle uptake in the Borough to reduce emissions and protect the environment for future generations.

Creating an Autism Friendly Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Improving customer engagement and service delivery by enhancing Council’s use of information technology.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, is urging residents, businesses and community groups to engage in the consultation and ensure their views are heard.

“As a Council, our duty is matched by our strong desire to drive performance and continuous improvement in the service we provide to the people of Mid and East Antrim,” he said. “To do so, we rely very much on their feedback and, as such, welcome all comments and suggestions received through this consultation process.

“Underpinned by our Performance Management Framework, our proposed improvement objectives for the 2022/2023 period align closely to Council’s key priorities within our Community and Corporate Plans.

“Our improvements focus on the issues that are important to the people of Mid and East Antrim, helping to improve the quality of life for all. For the upcoming year, we will also continue to focus on recovery and adapting to the ‘new normal’, taking proactive measures to minimise any lasting negative implications from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

For more information about the Performance Improvement Plan and to complete the consultation questionnaire online, visit: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/

performance-consultation

A printable copy of the consultation publication can be downloaded from the Council’s website and can be requested in an alternative format, such as large print or another language, by emailing communications@midandeastantrim.

gov.uk

Hard copy consultation questionnaires should be returned to: Corporate Performance Team, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, 1-29 Bridge Street, Ballymena, BT43 5EJ.

The consultation survey closes at 12noon on 24 May 2022.

The final plan will be taken to Full Council for approval before being published by 30 June 2022, as is the statutory requirement.