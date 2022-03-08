Lest we forget...

A DIGNIFIED silence fell over Market Square in Antrim yesterday (Monday) as local people gathered on the anniversary of the murders at Massereene.

Thirteen years have now passed since Mark Quinsey and Patrick Azimkar were gunned down at the gates of Massereene Barracks.

The young men were due to fly to Afghanistan just hours later - but their war was over before it begun.

The peace was shattered by more than 60 high velocity bullets in less than 60 seconds.

A permanent memorial to the young sappers was erected beside the town’s Cenotaph, and a wreath is laid each year on the anniversary of the nakedly sectarian slayings.