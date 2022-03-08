New Council CEO apparently bows out after only a few days on job

It is understood that the man brought to head Mid and East Antrim Council has left his post after just over a fortnight.

It was said that Mark Parkinson was on sick leave last week but it emerged on Tuesday afternoon that he has apparently left his job for good.

When Mr. Parkinson took over as Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s temporary chief executive there was widespread criciticism from local ratepayers.

REVELATIONS that he was being employed at a cost of £1,060 per day sent shockwaves through the local community.

Mid and East Antrim Council have been asked for comment.