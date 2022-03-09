A 'shimmer of hope' for the children of Ukraine

A SELFLESS young parishioner from Aghanloo Church of Ireland has launched an appeal to support children displaced from their homes in Ukraine during the war crisis.

On February 24 2022, many woke up to the news that Russian forces started the invasion of Ukraine.

Since the invasion, millions across the country have been forced from their homes only taking what little possessions they can carry.

Following the heart-breaking images coming from Ukraine, 11-year-old, Megan Gahan decided to take action to help the refugee children in need by setting up a collection of her own.

As described in her own words, kind-hearted Megan is wanting to ‘bring a shimmer of hope’ to these children in their desperate time of need.

The collection is throughout Aghanloo Church, GB, Drumachose Primary School and according to Megan will hopefully reach Limavady and beyond.

