Application for sign approved

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planning committee has granted advertisement consent to a proposed LED screen to be erected on the front of the Southern Regional College’s Armagh campus.

The application came before the committee as it relates to a major planning application.

A planning officer told the chamber the LED screen will be erected on the SRC’s Armagh Campus on the Londsdale Road. It will be internally illuminated and will measure 5.6m by 3m with a depth of 0.45m. The screen will be used to advertise events and courses run by the SRC.

Councillor Sam Nicholson said it was a “well put together application” and described big LCD screens as “part of society now”.“It is part and parcel of the overall fabric of the SRC’s offering and I have no issues with the application,” he said.

A proposal to grant consent was put forward by Councillor Sam Nicholson and seconded by Alderman Gareth Wilson with the chamber voicing its approval for the proposal.