Castlederg contracting firm with strong family ethos celebrates 60th anniversary

A CASTLEDERG

building and civil engineering firm that is well known for its strong family ethos has recently celebrated its 60th anniversary.

Lowry Building & Civil Engineering Ltd, Castlederg was originally founded in 1961 and the company has since grown steadily to become one of the leading medium sized contractors in Northern Ireland.

From humble beginnings some 60 years ago, the firm now operates from modern offices in the centre of Castlederg and at Boucher Road, Belfast, and employs over 80 full-time staff across many key trades.

A recent function was held in the Silverbirch Hotel,

Omagh, where the Lowry family and members of the valued workforce got to together to celebrate the momentous milestone and present the company’s annual charity donation.

The function was a chance to reflect on the numerous successes of the business over the years, which was founded in 1961 by the late Jack Lowry and later joined by his brother Jimmy. The family ethos promoted within the Lowry business has been instrumental in its success over the years, and once joining the company many of the employees have remained part of that ‘working family’ all of their working lives.

At the function, committed employees of the firm were recognised for their service over the years. For 20 years service, Fred Gilchrist, Alan Robinson, Lydia Emery, Stella Cooper, Gary Lecky, Robert Chambers, Darren Stevenson, Billy Waugh, Gareth Waugh, Alistair Patterson, were recognised.

For 30 years service, appreciation was shown to Angus Emery, Bert Waugh, Cecil Catterson and

Frank Kelly, while Derek Rankin was recognised for an impressive 50 Years service.

Bert Waugh was also wished a happy retirement while apprentice, Luke Emery, was recognised for winning National Apprentice of the Year at the recent FMB Master Builder Awards in London.

'Humble Beginnings'

As with most family businesses, Lowry Building and Civil Engineering Ltd started with humble beginnings in 1961 but went from strength to strength, celebrating 35 years in business in 1996 with a special function held in the Corner Bar, Ardstraw. At this evening a number of employees were recognised for their long service to the company together, with special presentations made to Jack, Jimmy and Tillie Lowry.

Then in 2011 the Company celebrated 50 years in business, with another special night held in the Hunting Lodge Hotel, Baronscourt for colleagues, family and friends.

In 2019 the company gained the ‘Investors in People’ accreditation and nine staff members achieved membership of the Chartered Institute of Building. In 2021 the company held its first ‘Meet the Buyer’ events in Omagh and Belfast as an opportunity for suppliers and subcontractors to join its supply chain for contracts across Northern Ireland, and was awarded an international Green Apple Environment Award, FMB Master Builder Awards and an Institute of Water Award for innovative practices in the water industry.

Lowry Building and Civil Engineering is proud to have been involved in a wealth of projects all over Northern Ireland. Key projects in recent years include Omagh Baptist Church, Omagh Fire Station, Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, Altnagelvin Hospital Theatre project, NIFRS Service Support Centre, Belfast and Davagh Dark Sky Observatory, Cookstown, and the company has recently commenced work on a £12m NI Water project outside Castlederg.