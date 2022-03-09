Passing of former Ballymena Academy Deputy Principal

THE former Deputy Principal of Ballymena Academy, Miss Helen Sloan, sadly passed away last week, on February 28, 2022.

A funeral notice said that Miss Sloan died peacefully at Slemish Nursing Home, Ballymena.

She formerly resided at “Lynwood”, Carnlough Road, Broughshane.

Miss Sloan is the ‘dearly beloved daughter of the late Harry and Susan and loving sister of the late Harry, Jack, Betha and Edward.’

A service for family and friends was held at Henry’s Funeral Parlour on Thursday March 3, 2022 at 10.30am followed by interment at 1st Broughshane Presbyterian Churchyard.

Lovingly remembered by her nephews and nieces at home and abroad.

Miss H Sloan M.A, D.A.S.E was born on November 5, 1927.

She was the second of five children, three boys and two girls, born to a general merchant in Broughshane.

She went to Broughshane Public Elementary School and all five children were eventually pupils of Ballymena Academy.

Her brother was Head Boy in Ballymena Academy in 1943 and she was Head Girl in 1944.

Helen went to Trinity College Dublin, where she studied French and English.

After graduation, she taught for six months in Rainey Endowed School in Magherafelt and then joined the staff of Ballymena Academy where she taught for 42 years.

She started as a pupil in Ballymena Academy in 1938 when she entered Primary 7, as it is now of Form 2 in the Preparatory Department, as it was then.

Before joining the Senior School, she shared the Preparatory Scholarship in Primary 7.

On entering the senior school, Helen showed her musical ability when she was vocalist at the Junior Party.

In 1942, she passed Junior Certificate, winning a Junior Exhibition.

She was editor of the school magazine in 1943 and 1944 and, as captain of the 2nd XI hockey team scored goals regularly in 1944 and 1945.

She was awarded the Form V Fullerton Class Prize in 1944 and in this year, she was appointed Head Girl.

In 1945, she passed Senior Certificate, was awarded a Senior Exhibition (Literary Group), the Jane L Fullerton University Scholarship the Form VI Fullerton Class Prize and the Fullerton Medallion, presented to the Head Girl for 1944-45.

Helen left the Academy in 1945, gaining entrance to Trinity College.

At Trinity College, she procured a B.AA degree, obtaining in the process 1st Class Honours in French and English in the term examinations and passing the French examinations with 1st Class Honours.

In 1949, Helen gained a 2nd Class Moderatorship in Modern Languages.

About this time, she again showed her musical ability by winning the Drinkwater Cup from an entry of 93 competitors at Belfast Musical Festival.

After graduation Miss Sloan taught in the Rainey Endowed for six months before joining the staff of Ballymena Academy in 1950.

From then, apart from one year in 1953054 when she was in Strasbourg, France, she served Ballymena Academy until 1993 when she retired

In 1966, she was appointed Head of French Department whilst in 1970, she became Senior Mistress.

In 1972, Miss Sloan was appointed Junior Vice-Principal and she held this post until 1986 when she became Deputy Principal.

In 1989-90, she was Acting Principal when Mr Jagoe was seconded to the Department of Education and it was during this time that Miss Sloan acquired an interest in Information Technology.

During her final years on the staff, she tackled the pioneering of an Induction Programme for Form 1 pupils.

Apart from conscientious and dedicated work in the classroom, Miss Sloan's contribution to the general life of the school was enormous.