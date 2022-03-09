Planners give green light to 72 new homes for Armagh

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planning committee has given the green light to the next phase of a large housing development in Armagh that will bring 72 homes to the borough.

Lodged by agent MBA Planning on behalf of applicant Deanery Demesne Ltd, the application will see 17 detached, 52 semi-detached and three town houses built at lands east of Deanery Court and Deanery Meadow to the south of the disused railway line and west of Nos. 3-13 Sperrin Park and Nos. 3 and 4 Mellifont Crest.

Speaking at March’s committee meeting a planning officer confirmed planning permission already exists for the site and 73 units have been approved as part of a previous outline application.

However, the officer advised this is a new application and while the extant approval has material consideration this application is not duty bound by that application and must be assessed on its individual merits.

It was also made clear that due to the typography of the site a green Terramesh system is proposed to remove the need for large retaining walls and has been approved in the previous phase of the development.

With regards to open space, 11.5 per cent of the site is designated as open space and this levels exceeds that which is required by policy.

The chamber was informed an anonymous objection to the proposal had been received on the morning of the meeting but the majority of points raised have already been addressed in the report.

“However, it did claim that upon neighbour notification and re-advertisement the scheme moved the dwellings closer to the properties at Sperrin Park than that originally indicated in the scheme,” said the planning officer.

“I wish to confirm that no dwellings have been moved closer to Sperrin Park, in contrast they have been moved 1m further away.

“Having regard to the above and undertaking a policy assessment and planning balancing exercise, officers are of the opinion the proposed development complies with the area plan, the SPPS and all other relevant policies.

“On this basis and subject to the conditions attached it is recommended planning permission is granted.”

Speaking on behalf of the application, the agent confirmed this is the third phase of a “highly desirable and sought after housing development” and approval will allow the contractor to move seamlessly onto the next phase.

There was also praise for the council’s planning staff who the agent described as a “real credit” to the local authority and its rate payers.

Councillor Sam Nicholson said everyone was aware of this development and asked about the play park in the development and the open space in the development and queried who will maintain and run it.

It was explained that a landscape management company will be responsible for both areas and explained that a condition is in place to ensure the council receives a final play equipment and associated maintenance plan before the houses in the vicinity of the play park can be built.

The Chair of the committee, Councillor Peter Lavery said it seemed to be a “very strong application” and expressed his view that it would be a “good one to approve”.

Councillor Nicholson praised the detailed report and proposed the “good application” that is creating a wide range of new homes be approved and this proposal was seconded by Alderman Gareth Wilson who also praised the developer’s investment in the road network in the area and the chamber voiced its support for the proposal.