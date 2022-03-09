Charities set to benefit as Clonduff’s annual vintage tractor run returns

THE big news surrounding this year’s Clonduff Vintage and Classics Club annual tractor run is that the club is back in business again after a break due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The family fun day which normally took place on Easter Monday has had to be cancelled in both 2020 and 2021, however the charitable organisations that benefit from the club’s activities have a greater need for funding than ever before.

So, the organisers have decided to hold a tractor run only this year. The run will begin at 1pm sharp from the local Farmers Attested Sales Company yard on the Rathfriland Road, Hilltown.

