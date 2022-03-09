Charities set to benefit as Clonduff’s annual vintage tractor run returns

Charities set to benefit as Clonduff’s annual vintage tractor run returns

Noel Morgan, Dominic McNally, James McPolin, Eva and Darragh O’Hare launch the annual Clonduff Vintage and Classics Club Tractor Run planned for Easter Monday, 18 April 2022. 2210947c

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

THE big news surrounding this year’s Clonduff Vintage and Classics Club annual tractor run is that the club is back in business again after a break due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The family fun day which normally took place on Easter Monday has had to be cancelled in both 2020 and 2021, however the charitable organisations that benefit from the club’s activities have a greater need for funding than ever before.

So, the organisers have decided to hold a tractor run only this year. The run will begin at 1pm sharp from the local Farmers Attested Sales Company yard on the Rathfriland Road, Hilltown.

Full details in this week's Outlook, which is in the shops now or click here to buy our e-paper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130