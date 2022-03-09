Local people rally together to send aid to Ukraine

PEOPLE across the South Down community have been working tirelessly to support victims of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

National news coverage has shown the devastation and destruction of innocent lives brought on by the war in just a matter of days.

But in that same space of time, thousands of regular people have demonstrated overwhelming generostiy as they team up together to support refugees and those fighting to protect their country.

Banbridge woman Lynne Metcalfe and her partner Alex, who is from Ukraine, felt helpless as they watched the scenes of the war break out live on TV.

In response, the couple have worked with other members of the local Ukrainian community to organise an appeal and donate funding and utilities to refugees.

Full story in this week's Outlook, which is in the shops now or click here to buy our e-paper.