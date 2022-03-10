Catherine wins a Romantic Novel Award 2022

NEWRY novelist, Catherine Tinley, has won the Historical Romantic Novel Award with her novel, A Waltz with the Outspoken Governess, for the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s annual Romantic Novel Awards for 2022.

The awards celebrate excellence in romantic fiction in all its forms.

Catherine is an award-winning historical romance author. She has loved reading and writing since childhood, and has a particular fondness for love, romance, and happy endings. After a career encompassing speech & language therapy, Sure Start, maternity campaigning and being President of a charity, she now manages a maternity hospital. She lives in Northern Ireland with her husband, children, cats, and dog.

She commented, “To win the historical award last year was amazing. To win it for the second year in a row feels impossible - and yet it's happened! I am so grateful to the readers and judges who chose my book. Writing can be a lonely business, and knowing there are readers who really connect with my stories means the world to me.”

Sharon Ibbotson, the Awards Coordinator for the Romantic Novelists’ Association, added, “Once again, Catherine Tinley has proven herself an exceptional writer of historical romance, and her novel beautifully encapsulates the feeling of falling in love. We are delighted to see her win the Historical Romantic Novel Award, and offer her our sincere congratulations.”

Since their inception in 1960, the Romantic Novel Awards have recognised outstanding Romantic fiction and previous winners include Phillipa Gregory, Joanna Trollope and Rosamunde Pilcher.

The award categories for this year were as follows: The Fantasy Romantic Novel Award, the Jackie Collins Award for Romantic Thrillers, the Katie Fforde Debut Romantic Novel Award, the Christmas / Festive Holiday Romantic Novel Award, the Shorter Romantic Novel Award, the Romantic Saga Award, the Jane Wenham-Jones Award for Romantic Comedy, the Historical Romantic Novel Award, the Contemporary Romantic Novel Award, and the Popular Romantic Fiction Award (voted for by librarians, booksellers and book bloggers / reviewers). The Outstanding Achievement Award will be presented later this year.

The winners of the awards were announced during the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s Romantic Novel Awards ceremony, which was held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London City, 8-14 Cooper’s Row, London EC3N 2BQ, on Monday 7th March 2022.

A WALTZ WITH THE OUTSPOKEN GOVERNESS BOOK BLURB (Publisher: Mills & Boon)

A quiet governess … an unruly heart. Sir Nicholas Denny is desperate to find a governess to care for his boisterous nieces and nephews. Demure vicar’s daughter Mary Smith seems ideal — at first. All too soon Nicholas discovers a different side … a beautiful, vivacious woman, even if she infuriates him with her strong opinions! When he waltzes with Mary at a party, he knows he’s in trouble — the spark between them is so tempting, but she challenges everything he thought he wanted in a wife!