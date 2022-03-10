Countdown is on to Omagh's St Patrick's Day celebrations

THIS St Patrick’s Day it is a case of “Let the Music Play” in Omagh town centre as celebrations return to the streets after a three-year break.

A jam-packed day of family friendly fun is planned from 12 noon to 4pm across the town.

Dún Uladh Cultural Heritage Centre in association with Fermanagh Omagh District Council presents an exciting programme of music, dance, drama and entertainment including a petting farm, stilt walkers and street characters, family amusements, 'Pot of Gold' and heritage trails taking you on a magical journey through the town with special prizes to be won, ensuring something for all the family.

There will be special performances from the very talented Jack Warnock, All Ireland winning Champions Blackwater Céilí Band, the Pipes of Peace project, Country Music Star Dominic Kirwan, the evergreen St Eugene’s Brass and Reed Band and Omagh Blue Notes and Clogher Valley Pipe Band.

There will be dance performances from World Champion Irish Dancers including Lee McCrystal and Barry Teague, the excellent Newtownstewart Highland Dancers, Baxter’s School of Irish Dancing, the Bulgarian Association and Urban Motion. All of this will be brought to you by compere Stevie King.

Making their outdoor debut gig and the fabulous folk/rock/trad six piece, the Porter Bellys.

The band has its origins embedded deep in the Omagh and Tyrone music scene with three times of the original members meeting and first playing music together while attending Christian Brother Grammar School, Omagh many years ago and at the tender age of sixteen.

Mark McAloon (vocals, guitar and banjo), Shane Tierney (Drums) and Gerard McCrory (bass guitar) all met and fostered a common passion for Irish rock music in the CBS with influences such as the Pogues, Horslips, Dubliners and their very own blend of classic rock being at the forefront of their musical development over the years.

After years of gigging and touring across Ireland punctuated with several overseas tours, the band has evolved organically to embrace a more traditional sound with the addition of experienced local duo, Shona O’Hagan (violin) and Shari Statcher (whistle/flute).

More recently, Sam Barltop (Electric Guitar and vocals) has been added to the line-up and effortlessly lays down raucous rock chords and licks that Mark Knopfler would be proud of!

Don’t miss your opportunity to take part in a free walking tour during your visit. This will be led by local Historian Vincent Brogan, a man born and raised in Omagh, the County Town of Tyrone.

Vincent developed a keen interest in the history of his home town from an early age, and has been involved with the growth and development of the town in more recent years. The walking tour of Omagh will unlock some of the hidden secrets of this typical Irish market town.

The historical walking tour will leave the Strule Arts Centre at 2pm and return at 3.30pm. To book a place or for more information, please email music@dunuladh.ie or phone 02882242777. Pre-booking is essential.

The auditorium at Strule Arts Centre will be reverberating to the sounds of an eclectic and energetic programme of music and dance featuring local favourite Tom Sweeney, musicians from local Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCE) branches, Bulgarian Association NI, Ceoltoiri na hOmai, Ulster Scots and Highland Dancers, Irish Dancers, storytelling and more all brought together in the capable hands of writer and TV broadcaster Frank Galligan.

Throughout the building, there will be an opportunity to visit the St Patrick’s Day Primary School Art Exhibition and Strule Café as well as arts, crafts, Kite making workshops and more. Visit https://struleartscentre.co.uk for all the details.

An accessible area will be reserved in view of the main stage from 12pm to 4pm on High Street.

A quiet room will be available in Strule Arts Centre on Thursday, March 17 on level two, should you or a family member require some time out from the excitement of the day. The Changing Places facility will be available on level two and baby changing on level one.

A limited number of accessible car parking spaces for Blue Badge holders can be reserved at the rear of Strule Arts Centre.

If you require any further information on any of the above, please contact 028 8224 7831 or email strulearts@fermanaghomagh.com

"Many town centre venues have scheduled a programme of entertainment throughout the day and into the night/weekend of St Patrick’s Day celebrations. Check out venue social media platforms for all the details.

"If you require further information on any of the events throughout the day, please contact Dún Uladh on 028 8224 2777, visit www.dunuladh.ie and keep up with the days plans by following Dún Uladh on Facebook @dunuladh, Instagram @dun_uladh and Twitter @dun_uladh," a spokesperson said.