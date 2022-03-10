MAPS of West Tyrone complete project to renovate greenhouse at Veterans' Garden Project

MILITARY and Police Support of West Tyrone (MAPS) recently completed a project to renovate a large greenhouse at their Duchess of Abercorn’s Veterans’ Garden Project with the help of funding from the Armed Forces Covenant Trust and SSE Renewables.

The greenhouse was manufactured by Harland & Wolff in 1950 and was used for many years to grow and nurture plants for Baronscourt, grown in large tubs and transported to the House when in bloom.

In 1981 it was converted into a small Garden Centre from which shrubs grown in the wholesale nursery in the adjoining walled garden were offered for retail sale. Since then, it fell into a state of disrepair as the elements took their toll.

In the past few years MAPS volunteers have transformed a small piece of land into a viable vegetable garden but wanted to challenge themselves further by transforming the greenhouse which is 20m long.

A proposal was put to the Covenant Fund for a grant to complete the work of replacing the rotten sides and front with new galvanised sections.

MAPS chairman Richard Scott MBE, said: "The volunteers desperately wanted to save the greenhouse because of its historic connections with Harland & Wolff and to give them a facility from which to learn new skills.

"They were fully involved with the design, preparation of the work and the submission of the grant for funding."

During the work it became apparent that the roof covering was in a dangerous condition and needed to be replaced. This was completed with additional funding from SSE Renewables.

The Chairman continued: "With the generosity of our funders we have saved a historic structure which will now be used by more veterans from the military and police to help them deal with the traumas of their service.

"We have further ambitions to complete the greenhouse with new tables and potting tables with the assistance of help from our main funders the VSS (NI Victims and Survivors Service).

"The garden is an amazing facility for our veterans to meet, learn new skills and get away from the rigours of life for a few hours. Its tranquil setting is ideal for our horticultural therapy programme which will now be enhanced with nurturing plants and flowers in the greenhouse.

"We want to be able to welcome more members to the facility to join with the existing gardeners but also to come along and enjoy the serenity of the location. Further details can be obtained from MAPS."

Meanwhile MAPS is fulfilling a programme including First Aid, defibrillator, flower arranging and food hygiene courses as well as members lunches and organising an end of financial year BBQ.

If you served in the UDR, RIR, Police or Prison Service during Operation Banner you can join MAPS by calling into the office or ringing 02882245459.