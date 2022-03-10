Mervyn gets dementia glow walk on track

Hundreds of people lit up the streets of Belfast on Friday night at Alzheimer’s Society Glow to shine a light on dementia after dark.

People across the generations put their best foot forward at the city’s Titanic Quarter dressed in neon and glitter to raise money for life-changing dementia support and research.

Mervyn Currie, an engineer in the food industry from Glarryford, who lost his mum to dementia cut the ribbon to start the walk.

He volunteered to be a steward at the event after witnessing the effects of dementia first hand when he cared for his beloved mum Hannah Currie throughout her journey with the condition.

Taking part in Friday’s event was emotional for Mervyn and his mum was never far from his thoughts.

“It did bring it all back as you are surrounded by people who have all gone through the same thing but there was a great sense of comradeship too.

“Despite all the trials that a single carer experiences, I count that particular role in my life as being the most rewarding of all. It was a privilege and honor and to have God’s blessing and strength.”

Hannah’s husband Robert passed away in 1988 and she enjoyed 7 years of good health, but after a while Mervyn began to notice that she was getting confused from time to time. She was taken to hospital following a fall, where she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Hannah had always said she wanted to be cared for at home and Meryn was determined to honour her wishes. He juggled caring for her with his full-time job, assisted by a home help and a carers who visited daily.

“People would say to me you’re doing a great thing looking after your mother, but to me it was duty that I was happy to do. But I did wish I had another sibling to share it with. I did have an older brother, Robert Samuel Strahan Currie, but he died infancy.

“At the start caring for my mother was very, very hard. But I had to come to terms with the fact she had a disease of the mind.It’s like a net curtain comes down and you see you loved one but you can’t really talk to them.”

Hannah sadly passed away in 2002, aged 85.

“When she died it was still very difficult,” said Mervyn. "I thought because she had Alzheimer’s that I wouldn’t miss her so much, but the loss was still very big as we had drawn so close.

“If someone said to me ‘you can have her back but she’ll still have Alzheimer’s’ I’d still want her back.”

Those taking part in Friday’s event completed a 5.5km route though Belfast, stepping out to stop dementia in its tracks after a devastating period for those living with the disease.

People with dementia have been worst hit during Covid 19 and Alzheimer’s Society’s services, including the Dementia Connect support line, have been used more than six million times since the start of the pandemic.

Two years on, Alzheimer’s Society continues to be flooded with calls from people seeking vital support for their loved ones.

Bernadine McCrory, Alzheimer’s Society Country Director for Northern Ireland, said: “Every pound raised through Glow will help Alzheimer’s Society provide vital information and support, improve care, fund research and create lasting change for people affected by the condition.”

To find out more about Alzheimer’s Society’s fundraising events, go to www.alzheimers.org.uk