Tractor stolen

POLICE are appealing for information after a tractor and several other items were stolen from a shed in Newtownhamilton.

The blue New Holland TM165 vehicle was stolen from a shed on the Dundalk Road between 6pm on Thursday and 11.30am on Friday (March 3-4).

PSNI Sergeant Macdonald said: “A padlock and chain had been removed from a gate and also the padlock from the shed door. These items were also taken during the theft.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident or any suspicious vehicles traveling in the area, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 632 04/03/22.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org”