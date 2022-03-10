Work commences on council crematorium

WORKS have commenced on the new Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium.

The facility, on the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey, is due for completion in December this year.

This week Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb planted a Cedar tree to mark this ‘momentous occasion’.

The £5 million investment will provide a state-of-the-art facility for families and mourners including a memorial garden and columbarium for the interment of ashes.

The building will nestle in a parkland setting, with walking paths within a landscaped area ‘creating a sense of privacy and calm’.

A tree-lined avenue will sweep down through the site around a lake which will face on to the single-storey building.

As well as wildflower meadows, the site will also feature seating areas for reflection.

The council has stressed that the Crematorium will utilise the most up-to-date equipment, ensuring environmental protection is maintained at the highest level.

“This much-needed facility will serve our residents and people across the whole of Northern Ireland,” said the Mayor.

“It will provide further choice and options for those considering difficult plans with loved ones.”