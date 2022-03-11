Antrim Art Club marks 70th year - at long last!

ANTRIM Art Club are celebrating their 70th anniversary year with a special exhibition at the Oriel Gallery in the Castle Gardens which runs from March 7 through to April 24.

It was formed in the early 1950s. Mr Maurice Collis, an accountant by trade, was the first President and the Committee was comprised of Dr E Coyle, businessman W Knox and principal Mr B Reid.

The first meeting was held in the Old Methodist Hall in Fountain Street which remained its base for many years.

Maurice C Wilks (1910-1984) was the tutor at the first painting workshop on October 19 1951. The next tutor was Fred Allen who was an art teacher at Stranmillis College and an art critic at the News Letter.

The next tutor was Irish landscape artist Kenneth Webb, Head of Painting at the Ulster College of Art, Belfast (1953-60). There, his assistants included Tom Carr, John Luke and Colin Middleton.

In 1957, Webb founded the Irish School of Landscape Painting, A fine example of his work can be seen in the Bangor Abbey in County Down where during the renovation of the Church in 1960 he painted a mural of Christ ascending into heaven with the three saints watching.

From 1951 to 1965 The Art Club was a painting group led by a tutor at the painting evenings with Isaac Magee as leader.

In 1954 the Art Club held their first Exhibition in the Eric Kyles Gallery in Antrim - and received a great write up in the local paper about their paintings!

In 1959 for the second year in succession AAC held a weekend course in connection with the Carnegie UK Trust and were joined by USWA and Lurgan Art Club. The members met for an outing painting session at Crumlin River under the supervision of Kenneth Webb and Max McCabe.

Members also began meeting in The Studio in the Castle Grounds. They painted with Wilfred Haughton (1921-1999) in September of this year.

Neil Shawcross came to tutor at the Club in April 1975. A painting by Maurice Wilks was left to the Club and sold at Sothebys for £3,279.05

2007/08, their 55th year, Paul Jordan worked with the members and gave the Club a painting which was sold for £300. They also received a new laptop and camera from the Council.

Antrim Enterprise Agency invited AAC to exhibit in their Business Centre on an ongoing basis. The exhibition was opened by Mayor Sam Dunlop, and the speaker was Danny Kinahan.

Coleman’s Garden Centre invited them to exhibit and paint during the summer. There was also a demo at Greenmount.

In their 60th year there were exhibitions in Castle Mall, Junction One and a Day Outing to County Down. On September 6 the Council invited them to the Civic Centre. Mayor Paul Michael opened the event and Paul Wilson was guest artist. In total there were more than 75 paintings on show.

The 2012/13 Summer Outing was to Belfast City Hall and to Belfast Harbour Commissioners.

The Winter Exhibition was in Antrim Library. Neil Shawcross did the critique and members enjoyed a Jullian Friers’ demo. Exhibition in Waterfront and painting at Greenmount with open Gallery in Castle Mall.

In 2013/14 there was an Exhibition at Castle Mall and a day trip to Ulster Museum and the Opera House. SAA came to the Europa Hotel in Belfast. The Club was in attendance and sent a write up about the AAC to the SAA and they were well featured in the monthly magazine. They had an exhibition at the Theatre at the Mill and later a fabulous Exhibition in the Waterfront attended by a very large crowd - what a night! Louis Humphrey gave them a painting to raffle.

The 2014/15 Exhibition Gallery opened at Castle Mall. Des Monroe gave them a painting to raffle. The members also had a gallery at Farranshane House where they could meet to paint. Their WW1 Exhibition shown in Antrim Library, Linenhall Library and the Oriel Gallery. They won the S.A.C.N Award for powerful show.

They celebrated their 65th Anniversary with Exhibitions at Clotworthy and Antrim Library. Bill Gatt and Julian Friers did a demo for the members and they painted at Greenmount. The Club won a Spirit of Volunteering Award from Antrim and Newtownabbey Council - and their war exhibition was shown at the Flax Gallery in Newtownabbey.

The 2018/19 Exhibition in The Junction and annual exhibition at Clotworthy was opened by Mayor John Smyth, and it proved to be a very good show of paintings. There was also a raffle for one of Betty Holmes paintings and an outing to Hillsborough Castle.

The 2019/20 Autumn Exhibition was held at Coleman’s Garden Centre and the After Lowry Exhibition was displayed at Antrim Library. Members were in lockdown due to COVID from March 2020 and finally collected their paintings from the library in August 2020.

During 2020/21there were no meetings because of the pandemic. They were, however, able to hold a Christmas Exhibition in Castle Mall which remained was in place until March. They also showed an Online Exhibition to keep things ticking over which was very well supported.

The Junction invited them to hold a pop up exhibition in their windows, and the members were very indebted to all those who support community art.

The members agreed in 1966 that the Club should be ‘more alive’ and it is very much alive and well in its 70th year.