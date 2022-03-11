Artisan Market in Crossmaglen following Newry success

THE Sqaure in Crossmaglen is to host two Artisan Markets in the coming months.

The local Council have also decided that Newry is to host an Artisan Market on a monthly basis.

Council have successfully been operating Artisan Markets for a number of years; the established artisan markets taking place on a monthly basisi in Downpatrick, Warrenpoint and Newcastle.

Officers have been investigating the feasibility of extending the delivery of Artisan markets to two further locations: Nery City and the Slieve Gullion DEA.

A meeting of the Council’s Enterprise, Regeneration and Tourism Committee heard Council recently operated two pilot martkets in Newry City, utilising the exisiting market space.

The markets took place in December 2021 and February 2022.

Both markets were successful, attrracting 30+ stall holders and average visitor numbers in the region of 900 per market.

The average spend per visior was £20, resuyklting in estimated customer spend of £18,000 per market.

To determine a suitable location in Slieve Gullion for an Artisan Market, officers considered various locations in the area to identify the most suitablwe location to run a pilot artisan market.

Locations were considered in Bessbrook; Camlough; Newtownhamilton and Crossmaglen.