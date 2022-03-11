Drugs related deaths soar and Ballymena area has felt the full force of the trauma

A local clergyman says he is ‘not surprised’ that the number of drug-related deaths in Northern Ireland has more than doubled over the last 10 years.

Martin McNeely of Ballykeel Presbyterian Church was speaking after the lastest official figures showed that in 2020, the number of such deaths soared to 218.

Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) figures show that two-thirds of drug-related deaths in 2020 involved two or more drugs.

Heroin and morphine were connected to 55 of the deaths, the highest number on record.

The statistics show there were 191 drug-related deaths in 2019, and 92 in 2010.

People living in deprived areas are five times more likely to die from a drug-related death, according to Nisra's latest figures.

Just over half of the 218 deaths were men aged 25-44.

Drug-related deaths involving cocaine increased to the highest level on record from 13 in 2017 to 36 in 2020.

The latest figures see the prescription drug Diazepam mentioned on almost a quarter of all drug-related deaths in 2020.

Rev. McNeely, no stranger to the impact whcih drugs of all kinds can have on local communities, frankly admitted that the figures mirrored the problem in local society.

He told the Guardian: “Sadly I am not surprised at the increase in drug related deaths.

“In my time pastoring over the last 14 years in this town, I have noticed a marked increase not just in deaths, but also the wider problems associated with drug use and abuse.

“This means an increase in poor mental health, relationship breakdown, crime and the associated costs to society.”

However, he stressed there was a need to unite the community to alleviate the scale of the problem.

He added: “I think it’s important not to give up hope.

“As a Church minister I and my community will do all we can to encourage drug users to make better choices spiritually, physically, socially, mentally.

“But there is no denying the scale of the problem across Northern Ireland as well as locally.”

The statistics cover both drug-related deaths and drug-misuse deaths.

Drug-related deaths are defined when the underlying cause of death recorded on the death certificate is drug poisoning, drug abuse or drug dependence.

Drug-misuse deaths are a subset of drug-related deaths where the underlying cause is drug abuse or drug dependence or where any of the substances controlled under the Misuse of Drugs Act (1971) are involved.

In terms of all deaths registered in Northern Ireland in 2020 (17,614), drug related deaths accounted for 1.2% of the total. Over half (55.5%) of the 218 drug-related deaths recorded in 2020 were men aged 25-44. Of the 218 drug-related deaths in 2020, 67 (30.7%) were in the 25-34 age group with a further 54 (24.8%) in the 35-44 age group.

The figures show that the age-standardised drug-related mortality rate increased between 2019 and 2020 for both males and females. The rate for males increased from 14.5 per 100,000 males to 16.7; for females the equivalent rate rose from 6.2 per 100,000 females to 7.0. Males accounted for 70.2% (153) of the 218 drug-related deaths registered in Northern Ireland in 2020.

The number of drug-misuse deaths increased from 165 in 2019 to 182 in 2020 and have almost tripled from 64 such deaths registered in 2010. The majority (82.6%) of all drug-related deaths in 2020 were also classed as drug misuse deaths a decrease from 86.4% in 2019. The age-standardised rate of deaths due to drug misuse has increased from 3.5 deaths per 100,000 people in 2010 to 9.8 deaths per 100,000 people in 2020.

Two-thirds (66.1%) of drug-related deaths in 2020 involved two or more drugs. In contrast, in 2010 55.4% of drug-related deaths involved two or more drugs.

Since 2010, over half of drug-related deaths each year have involved an opioid. In 2020, 133 drug-related deaths had an opioid mentioned on the death certificate. Taken as a proportion of all drug-related deaths, this is a decrease from 67.0% in 2019 to 61.0% in 2020. Heroin and morphine were the most frequently mentioned opioids in 2020, connected to 55 (25.2%) drug-related deaths, up from 46 (24.1%) in 2019 and the highest number on record.

Diazepam was involved in 23.4% of all drug-related deaths in 2020, a notable fall from previous years. Drug-related deaths involving pregabalin have risen consistently since its first appearance in these statistics in 2013. The annual number of deaths involving this controlled substance rose from 9 in 2016, to a peak of 77 in 2019, but reduced slightly to 70 in 2020.

The number of drug-related deaths involving cocaine has remained relatively unchanged since 2019 (36 in 2020), however the proportion of deaths where it is mentioned on the death certificate has decreased from a peak of 19.4% in 2019, to 16.5% in 2020.

The number of drug-related deaths registered which involved a psychoactive substance (that is, all substances that have been controlled under the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016 – this includes drugs that may also have since been classed under the Drug Misuse Act) increased from 11 in 2019 to 51 in 2020. Further analysis showed that two specific drugs have driven this increase: flualprazolam and etizolam.

The proportion of all drug-related deaths that also mentioned alcohol on the death certificate decreased from 16.2% in 2010 to 14.7% in 2020. This is less than half of the proportion seen in 2012 when the series peaked at 31.8% of drug-related deaths mentioning alcohol on the death certificate.

The statistics also indicate that there are notably higher numbers of drug-related deaths in areas of deprivation across Northern Ireland. People living in the most deprived areas are almost five times more likely to die from a drug-related death than those in the least deprived areas.

The new statistics demonstrate that the situation has deteriorated steadily with Ballymena and district among the areas most badly affected.

Back in February of 2020, the problem had become so pressing locally that Mid and East Antrim Council chose Ballymena to launch a new ‘app’ aimed at helping those with drugs, alchohol and mental health issues.

Around 1000 people attended a hard hitting #Here2Help roadshow in Ballymena North which was organised in response to a number of tragic events which had occurred in the Borough at that time.

The event, hosted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the PSNI, PHA and local community groups, aimed to highlight the range of services available within the Borough to tackle drug and alcohol misuse.

Speaking at the event were a number of key figures including Health Minister, Robin Swann, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor Maureen Morrow, Council Chief Executive Anne Donaghy, Dr Martin McNeely, Minister at Ballykeel Presbyterian Church and people directly affected by drugs, alcohol and mental health issues.

The event also marked the official launch of the #Here2Help app which offers a range of services and support available to anyone in crisis.

It aims to provide helplines for users to get support instantly while also providing a wide range of links to reading materials that can help people in their time of need.

The app, which was created by Noel McKee, and developed by East Antrim Counselling and Ownies Bar was originally launched in 2014 and updated last year.

Speaking at the roadshow Minister of Health, Robin Swann, said: “This has provided a real opportunity to raise awareness of issues related to drugs, alcohol and mental health, but more importantly both the roadshow and the #Here2Help Smartphone app can help people find local sources of help and support in their time of need.

“This innovative approach has the potential to make a real difference in addressing the impact of substance misuse and mental health on individuals, families and the whole community.”

DUP North Antrim MLA and Policing Board representative Mervyn Storey who was also at the event said: ‘‘Sadly one in four people living in Northern Ireland will suffer mental health problems. This can strike at any age and does not discriminate, affecting families and households in every local community including our own.

“For these reasons I welcome the initiative launched by Mid and East Council in conjunction with the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership which will promote better awareness of the services delivered by statutory and voluntary bodies in the local community.

“Signposting those with a diagnosis or those who are at risk, at all ages, is a vital tool in the campaign to see better health outcomes in this area and build up resilience to mental health problems across our generations.

“It is particularly welcome to see the creation of a Drugs and Alcohol Steering Group, as well as the involvement of local churches and faith-based groups. These organisations play an especially transformative role as a key point of contact for the most vulnerable in our society, including young people and the elderly.”

The #Here2Help app is now available to download for FREE from the app store.