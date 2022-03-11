Hair it goes .. give Ronny your support with charity fundsraiser

IT’S been a long time since Ronny McFall had his hair cut - and he just can’t wait for the big chop!

In fact it has been almost two years since Harryville man Ronny, a familiar figure to many in his role as Tesco Community Champion, heard the snip of a barber’s scissors.

But he’ll be going right back to zero next week when he has his head shaved to raise vital funds for a men’s homeless shelter in Ballymena.

And you can show your support for a guy who has been a staunch backer of dozens of local community efforts in recent years by making a donation to boost that fundraising effort.

Ronny explains: “Friday 20th March 2020 was the last time I had my hair cut and the first lockdown started the following Monday.

“I had been getting my hair cut to a Zero for over 20 years so everybody was used to seeing me close shaved.

“After a few weeks on Social Media I started to friends posting pictures and videos of their DIY hair cuts, these were often cut by their children with funny results. “

And, says Ronny, that is when he hit on his idea to ‘let it grow’ for a local cause.

“I wanted to support a charity or community group which had operated all the way through these last two years.

“I put a post-up on Facebook telling those who follow my Tesco Community work what my plan was and asked them to suggest a group.

“The plan was to get it cut on the 1st anniversary of my last cut but this was not to happen as hairdressers could not operate at that time last year. “

Ronny made the decision to grow it for another year - and he has been drip feeding social media with updates ever since.

“Recently I put all the names of the suggested groups into a draw for my store manager Sam Larkin to pick one out.

“It was videoed and was posted on Facebook. The lucky group was Lighthouse Hostel which is marking 20 years operating in Ballymena.”

Ronny will finally get his long awaited shave from Santina McWilliams of Joe's Barbers sometime during the mid-afternoon of Sunday 20th March - and he’d love to see his friends and supporters there.

“I’ll be glad to get back to zero,” says Ronny. “But hopefully we will be able to raise a good sum of money for this worthwhile cause.

“ The hostel recently created an online donation service, link here - https://lighthousehostel.org/donation/

“We will also be collecting in-store this Saturday and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of next weekend if anyone wants to donate in person.”