Pollinator garden at Donemana PS 'a great example' - Minister

MINISTER for Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs, Edwin Poots, officially announced the opening of the School Pollinator Garden Scheme during a visit to Donemana Primary School.

The Minister visited the school last Wednesday afternoon to open their new eco outdoor school classroom and pollinator garden - and he was impressed by what he seen.

The Minister said: “I was pleased to visit Donemana Primary School to see a great example of what a small grant and a community effort can create in a rural area.

"This classroom and pollinator garden is a fantastic asset to add to the school and community alike and I’m sure once the weather improves the school will make great use of it along with the garden to educate or young pollinator champions.”

Mr Poots was encouraged by the number of schools that applied to the Rural Community Pollinator Garden Scheme that he asked officials to explore setting up a specific scheme for schools.

He continued: “I was struck by the number of schools who applied to the Community Pollinator Scheme and requested my officials to explore a specific scheme for all schools in Northern Ireland, urban and rural.

"Therefore it is with great pleasure that I can announce the opening for applications of a school pollinator garden scheme on April 4, 2022 and closing on May 3, 2022.

“The scheme will be delivered on the ground by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and will offer grants of between £3,000 and £12,000 to successful applicants.”

Dr Ian Humphreys from Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful added: “This scheme provided by the Department for Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs will provide much needed help for the recovery of our important yet fragile insect populations.

"Additionally, the time spent outdoors, planting pollinator plants means young people will connect with and value nature now and into the future. I encourage every eligible school to apply.”