Strike action continues among 'demoralised' Education Authority social workers

STRIKES among dissatisfied Education Authority (EA) social workers has continued, with 72 hours of industrial action taking place in Omagh last week.

The long-running dispute by Education Welfare Officers - which is the title given to social workers within EA - has been ongoing for several months, with EWO's determined to achieve pay parity with colleagues in other sectors.

At present, an Education Welfare Officer within EA earns around £5,000 less than their counterparts in health trusts, which according to Sinead Quinn, an EWO from Omagh, has left them feeling 'demoralised' and 'undervalued'.

As a result, some 130 EWOs took to the picket lines across Northern Ireland last week, including at the Hospital Road, Omagh and Foyle Street, Londonderry.

The strike action by NIPSA follows previous strikes in December and May of last year. However, while EA made a proposal and then a counterproposal to satisfy pay parity demands, both were considered and rejected.

According to an EWO who attended last week’s strikes, who wished not to be named, the proposal and counterproposal by EA amounted to little over £25 and £40 per week respectively, which in the context of cost of living spikes and the nature of the job, fell far short of what they were hoping for.

This week, NIPSA has proceeded with further full day strike action, and if a resolution isn't reached, further strikes are planned from March 14 to March 16.

The EWO said: "What EA have offered us so far is nowhere near what we were looking for. The increases are insignificant, especially considering how sharply the cost of living has risen in recent months.

"For the job we do, it is nowhere near adequate, and it's demoralising that we are in this situation. The general feeling is there is more value placed on social workers in the Trust than in the Education Authority. It's clear that the Trust do value their social workers, but there dosen't seem to that value placed on us, even though we are doing the same job."

The EWO continued: "I feel it is also important to say that as EWOs, we don't want to be out on strike. We are missing out on an awful lot of our work because of this. We work closely with families, children and parents, and on the days we are striking they aren't getting the care they need.

"There are children out of school for various reasons and we have been working closely with them, and those connections are breaking down when we are on strike.

"We want this resolved as soon as possible, but we also want to be treated fairly and to have a reasonable offer to consider. It's not sustainable and I would call on EA to really address this and not minimise our demands any longer. This needs to resolved as soon as possible so we can get back to the job we need to do."

Dispute

Speaking on the most recent and upcoming strike action, Alan Law, Assistant Secretary (Acting), said NIPSA is willing to enter into meaningful negotiations with EA to resolve the dispute.

"Education Welfare Officers play a hugely important role in the education of children and young people. They are instrumental in ensuring that attendance levels improve and work with families to ensure that this happens.

"They are qualified Social Workers and utilise their training and skills to meet the needs of the clients they support.

He continued: "NIPSA tabled a series of proposals for the Education Authority’s (EA) management to consider as a potential resolution of this dispute.

"These were rejected and a counterproposal has been made by the EA which does not satisfy the demands of the NIPSA pay parity claim. Education Welfare Officers considered and rejected it. They have instructed NIPSA to proceed with the planned strike action.

"We remain ready to enter into meaningful negotiations to resolve this dispute and call on all the Education Authority to do likewise.”

Parity claims

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin MLA., Nicola Brogan has once again called upon Education Minister Michelle McIlveen to address the just pay parity claims of Education Welfare Officers.

She was speaking after she and local MP Órfhlaith Begley once again joined striking workers on the picket line outside the Education Authority office in Omagh on Friday.

Afterwards the West Tyrone MLA said: “The Minister still has the power to address this just parity claim from Education Welfare Officers and should move to address it now.

"Education Welfare Officers are once again having to take industrial action after doing so in May and in December 2021. They are formally striking to highlight their campaign for pay parity with their colleagues in the Health & Social Care Trusts.

"We once again spoke with Education Welfare Officers on the picket line who understandably are deeply frustrated that they are being paid £5000 less than those with the same qualification who are employed as social workers in the health service.

"The difference in salary between these sectors is resulting in staff leaving the Education Authority to obtain better pay and detrimentally impacting on a frontline service that works directly with some of the most vulnerable children in society.

"Sinn Fein has and will continue to make the necessary representations to the Education Minister and the Chief Executive of the Education Authority address this just pay parity demand without further delay.”