Mid-Ulster counting the cost of fuel hike

Courier reporter

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, ripple effects of the devestating war are being felt around the world. In Mid-Ulster people are witnesses massive increases in the price of a range of commodities including petrol, diesel, oil, gas, and grain.

The price of petrol and diesel is soaring across Mid-Ulster as war in Ukraine impacts on crude oil prices, with even the cheapest petrol up 4p per litre since the beginning of the invasion... and counting.

