Mid-Ulster counting the cost of fuel hike

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, ripple effects of the devestating war are being felt around the world. In Mid-Ulster people are witnesses massive increases in the price of a range of commodities including petrol, diesel, oil, gas, and grain.

The price of petrol and diesel is soaring across Mid-Ulster as war in Ukraine impacts on crude oil prices, with even the cheapest petrol up 4p per litre since the beginning of the invasion... and counting.

Read the story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220309tyronecourier