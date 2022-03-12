Castlewellan tenants' welcome home improvement

Housing Executive tenants in towns across Co Down are having their homes modernised as part of a major £700,000 investment to make them fit for the future.

Brand new kitchens are being fitted in 119 properties in areas across the county, including Downpatrick, Newcastle, Ballynahinch, Castlewellan and Crossgar.

Homes in Ardglass, Killyleagh, Saintfield and Drumaness will also be upgraded, with the work due for completion in late Spring.

Tenant Anne Walsh, from Burrenwood Road, Castlewellan, has already had her home upgraded as part of the scheme.

“I love my bright new kitchen, it has completely modernised my flat and looks so much better. I’m absolutely delighted, it’s the bee’s knees,” she said.

“I’d really like to thank the Housing Executive from the bottom of my heart – I really appreciate the work that they do.

“Everything was done safely within Covid-19 guidelines, too,” she added.

Housing Executive patch manager for the area Ashley Baxter said: “Kitchen remodelling can be a daunting but exciting event for our tenants.

“Committed and professional workers have transformed these Housing Executive homes and delivered beautiful, functional and modern kitchens.

“In particular, new wiring gives real peace of mind to our tenants that their homes will be fit for purpose for a very long time,” he said.

“We’ve kept our tenants involved as part of the process. They’ve had had a one to one consultation with our staff to plan the layout of their new kitchen as well as choosing their own units and tiles.

“Well done to all involved and a big thank you to our tenants for their patience and perseverance, and to principal contractor, Engie, and subcontractor, O’Hare’s, for their hard work.”