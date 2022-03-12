From the Andes to Antrim!

WITH their long legs, flowing locks and big round eyes, attracting admiring glances from all and sundry you could be forgiven for thinking that a bevvy of supermodels was hanging out in a field on the outskirts of Antrim.

However these ladies (and two gentlemen) are in fact the Millstream Alpacas, owned by Jane Kidd.

The Antrim Guardian told last week how the former supermarket worker began her business as an alpaca farmer with help from Antrim Enterprise Agency.

After taking early retirement from Tesco Distribution after 23 years, Jane Kidd decided it was the time to start a new business.

“It all started back in 2018 when I was watching Countryfile as they were featuring alpacas.” she said.

“I developed a real love for them and decided I wanted to start keeping them.”.

“They are a herd animal so it is best to keep five to eight together, they all have their own personalities and roles in the herd, some are more outgoing and into people, and there is always one who stays at the back and keeps an eye out for danger, even when they sleep they arrange themselves so they can see everything and have all angles covered.

“They are a great herd animal, a lot of sheep and cattle farmers keep them in their field to ward off foxes or stray dogs.

“They get on well with friendly dogs, cats, horses, goats and sheep.

“They can seem a bit standoffish at first, but they have to come to you and decide to be petted, but once they decide they like you, they are generally very docile and love a good massage behind the ears.”

Jane acquired her herd from Roger and Elaine Clarke of Amberley Alpacas in Clogher.

Roger Clarke and his wife Elaine established Amberly Alpacas in 2006.

One of the very first breeders in Ireland, they were one of the founder herds of the Northern Ireland Alpaca Group back in 2013 and served as committee members.

In 2019, they established the Alpaca Education Centre of Ireland from which they deliver and host a wide range of training and educational events.

At Jane’s farm between Antrim and Randalstown, Jane now has Mona Lisa, Midnight Lady, Gilly, Alana Nutmeg, Crystal, Jedda and youngsters Beau Surprise and Blissful Vicky.

There are also two new males, Teddy and Here and Now, and Jane hopes to start her own breeding programme once the pair are settled in.

Teddy is already something of a celebrity, having had a haircut by BBC presenter Barra Best when he visited the Clarke’s farm as part of his Wild Days Out series.

“I keep saying that Teddy is famous already!” laughed Jane.

“The boys only arrived recently and are staying separately for now, but will be introduced to the rest of the herd soon.”

Like the Clarkes, Jane hopes to open an ‘alpaca experience’ in May or June, where people can come and meet the animals.

She says their wool is far superior to sheep’s - flashing her own pair of alpaca wool socks - and can be made into shawls, cardigans and may other items.

Because it does not contain lanolin, it is also hypoallergenic, is warmer and not as itchy.

It is also the second strongest natural fibre in the world.

“We sell our wool into the Republic, the animals are sheared once a year by a professional alpaca shearer, it is quite a different job to shearing sheep.”

And what comes out the other end is valuable too!

“Alpaca manure has almost no smell and it is one of the best fertilisers around,” said Jane

“We use it on our own garden and the results are amazing.

“We have a machine to collect it and it is currently on trial at Greenmount, where they are mixing it in percentages with conventional compost.

“We hope that these trials are successful and we could perhaps start selling it commercially.”

Jane received help in setting up her business from Antrim Enterprise Agency’s Exploring Enterprise Programme, where she learned about sales, marketing, operations, finance and business planning.

She also received her OCN Level 1 Certificate in Understanding Business Enterprise.

Jane says she is never happier than when she is spending time with her furry friends.

“I worked 23 or 24 nights of permanent night shifts,” she said.

“My system is still not right. But when I am out here in the fresh air and the fields and with the alpacas around me, it puts me at ease.

“They are very calming animals and are a pleasure to spend time with.

“I hope that soon, other people will be able to come here and spend time with the alpacas, relax and enjoy them as much as I do.

“Any time I am in bad form I come down here, it is like being in another world.”

Jane was born in Belfast and came to Antrim when her father got a job at Enkalon, with the family living in Massereene Gardens.

However her great aunts and uncles owned 78 acres in the Milltown area and the young Jane spent many an hour helping out.

“It just feels like things have come full circle,” she said.

“This is where I spent my childhood and now this is my real passion and I look forward to being able to welcome the public to Millstream Alpacas in the coming months.”