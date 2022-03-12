Northern Ireland Minister of State praises Castlederg's 'warm and friendly' atmosphere

THE Minister of State for Northern Ireland has said that the people of Castlederg are "some of the warmest and friendliest" he has ever met, following a recent visit to the West Tyrone town.

Conservative MP and Minister of State for Northern Ireland, Conor Burns, recently braved the snowy conditions to visit Castlederg, where he surveyed the potential of the incoming 'Levelling up' project, which will see £6.4m investment in the 'Derg Active' project.

The exciting investment will see an an integrated economic, health and well-being, social and environmental project incorporating a high quality public realm scheme in the Diamond, an upgraded pitched at Mitchel Park for local gaelic and soccer teams, outdoor gym equipment, a new play facility enhancing the heritage site at Castle Park, an upgrade to event space at Castle Park, and upgrades to outdoor events space at Castle Park.

In addition, the project will see upgrades to Greenways connecting Castle Park and Castlederg town centre, and the creation of two parklets including one in the Diamond in the town centre.

According to Mr Burns, the exciting project will help enhance the "wonderful community spirit" in Castlederg.

"Visiting Castlederg was a wonderful experience, and future potential truly abounds," Mr Burns said. "I saw first hand the wonderful and amazing built castle, which is an example of rich heritage, alongside a truly vibrant local community that takes full advantage of community assets in the form of soccer and Gaelic facilities.

"I always judge a place by the people I meet, and during my visit I have met some of the warmest most friendly and interesting people."

Mr Burns continued: "Castlederg has a wonderful community spirit and this one of the most wonderful things you can say about a place, and I am delighted that the UK government has taken the opportunity to support this community to make this a better place for everyone.

"As Minister of State, I feel it is very important to spend time in other parts of Northern Ireland aside from Belfast, to see first hand how communities will directly benefit from 'Levelling Up' funding.

"Many communities in Northern Ireland have suffered due to historical events, and it is my job to see how funding can be best used to bring communities forward."

In addition, the minister feels that upgrades to an outdoor events space in Castlederg will see cross community events, such as the successful 'Dergfest Music Festival', further go from strength to strength.

"I am aware of the challenges faced in rural areas, and I am certain that this 'Levelling Up' funding can help to alleviate some of the difficulties faced. Going forward we will do all we can to make people aware of the opportunities that will be created through these projects. Job creation and new opportunities will be a direct result that local people will enjoy.

"In particular, there is huge potential in the Castle ruins, which I understand has been the site of a hugely popular music festival.

"The 'Derg Active' project will not only create a fantastic place for recreation, but it will also be an excellent outdoor events space for musical events, which will be used to further enhance musical offerings in Castlederg. This will, in turn, generate wealth and opportunity within the town."