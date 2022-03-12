South Antrim MLA Blair asks if PSNI can donate surplus equipment to forces battling Russian invasion

SOUTH Antrim Alliance MLA John Blair has asked the Chief Constable if the PSNI can donate any surplus equipment to forces battling the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Blair asked the question at a meeting of the Policing Board last week.

He took part via Zoom after testing positive for Coronavirus.

The Assemblyman acknowledged that such an action would not be straightforward but was pleased that his proposal received positive feedback.

Mr Blair told the Antrim Guardian: “I asked the question in both the public and private sessions of the meeting in front of the Chief Constable and the Senior Executive Team.

“I asked if the PSNI was in a position to send any unused or surplus supplies and equipment, including for example, body protection, to Ukraine, in order to assist in protecting people in their fight against the Russian onslaught, for their freedom and safety.

“I asked the question, fully aware that additional inter-agency discussions may be required to facilitate this.

“Those discussions might need to be between a number of police services and may not strictly be a devolved matter.

“I have been assured that these conversations will continue at inter-departmental level and as a national and international issue, may require consultation with the UN and NATO.

“Collaboration between police forces, where people can assess the best response, and assessment of the number, usefulness and shelf life of any available equipment will also all have to be considered.

“However I am pleased that the response is that any such response would receive the backing of the Policing Board.”

Mr Blair said that the issue is particularly close to his heart, as the borough has in the past welcomed children affected by the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

In 1986, Chernobyl was the scene of the world's worst nuclear disaster when an explosion at a newly-built nuclear power plant unleashed 200 times more deadly radioactivity than the Hiroshima and Nagasaki nuclear bombs.

The radiation from the scene impacted on seven million people in Ukraine and bordering Belarus and Russia and the effects are still being felt by generations today.

The area is still highly radioactive and is likely to remain so for up to 20,000 years.

Incidents of thyroid cancer in children are particularly high in the area today.

Last week, it emerged that the Russian military had taken over the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant

Access to the Chernobyl exclusion zone has been strictly controlled.

There have already been reports of spikes in radiation readings, possibly from the heavy military vehicles churning up contaminated soil.

With heavy fighting nearby, there are also fears of an accidental strike on the concrete shelter that contains the radiation still leaking from the reactor core.

Charities have brought tens of thousands of children affected by the disaster to Northern Ireland for respite care over the years.

“This borough, both in legacy council times and since the merger between Antrim and Newtownabbey, has facilitated children from the Chernobyl region and the surrounding areas,” said Mr Blair.

“In more recent times, since the conflict in some regions of Ukraine, children from that area have not travelled and children from Belarus have been facilitated instead.

“They were treated to a huge welcome and great hospitality, and it is heartbreaking to think of what these children must be going through now.”

Mr Blair has also called on the UK Government to make ‘every conceivable effort’ to minimise bureaucracy and help get Ukranians to these shores safely.

There have been criticisms over Britain’s hesitancy to relax some immigration rules to allow stricken families and individuals into the country.

Mr Blair said: “Bureaucracy is not as important as the safety of those people.

“Some other countries have waived visa requirements at the stroke of a pen and it is vital that the Government explores every avenue possible to ensure that these people can get to safety.”

He also urged local people to make a distinction between the Russian regime and the Russian people.

“We have seen clear demonstration of discontent within Russia, which is hardly surprising, and it is probably not even representative of what is happening there, such is the control of the media and public messaging.

“We should think of these actions as those of Putin and his regime and not the wider Russian people.”

Mr Blair also paid tribute to the efforts made by local people in organising aid to Ukrainian refugees trying to flee to surrounding countries.

“I have been heartened by the response of the communities in Antrim and Newtownabbey, we really see people’s true colours when someone is in need and I hope the Government at UK level will see this and step up and offer a similarly robust and swift response in terms of offering aid and assistance.”