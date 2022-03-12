An evening of world music with Basork and guests at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre

ROE Valley Arts and Cultural Centre is thrilled to present an evening of wonderful world music on Friday March 25 2022.

Basork, a 7-piece fusion band whose compositions are influenced by Irish, European, and Middle Eastern music, will combine brass, strings and woodwind as they take to the stage in a unique melting pot of sound.



The evening will also feature support act Duozouk, made up of bouzouki players Nikos Petsakos from Greece and Ireland’s Martin Coyle. The duo has wowed crowds with their musical exploration of the bouzouki’s journey from early 1900's Greece, across Europe before its entry to these shores.



Performing Rebetiko, traditional arrangements from various European countries, the pair will showcase modern compositions on Greek tri-chordo, Irish four course and baglama.



Both acts are delighted to be joined on stage by local harp performer Lucia McGinnis, who has been a long-term collaborator with Basork.



A performer and teacher for the past 20 years, Lucia has performed with The Chieftains and studied Irish music at the University of Limerick.



Don’t miss this wonderful evening of world music performed by an array of talented musicians.

The evening of music on March 25 starts at 8pm, with tickets costing £15 available via Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/basork-

supported-by-duozouk-and-special-guest

-performer-lucia-mcginnis-tickets-

252136576287 or through the Box Office by calling: 028 77760 650.